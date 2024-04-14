Brad Keselowski had a tough start to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. After getting into back-to-back crashes to finish 33rd in his first two races, the 40-year-old plummeted in the early NASCAR Cup Series standings. Since then, Keselowski has three top-10 results, including two top-fives over his last six races, so how should you feel about using the 35-time Cup Series winner in NASCAR DFS lineups for the 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET? The ninth race on the NASCAR schedule has another loaded NASCAR DFS driver pool including Denny Hamlin, William Byron and Martin Truex Jr.

Kyle Larson is the 4-1 favorite, so should you include him in your 2024 EchoPark Automotive DFS picks, or build a Texas NASCAR DFS strategy without the favorite to differentiate your lineup? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the EchoPark Automotive 400 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Texas DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's EchoPark Automotive 400. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2024 EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Texas, McClure is high on Tyler Reddick ($13,500 on FanDuel and $10,000 on DraftKings). Reddick placed seventh in the Cook Out 400 last weekend for his third straight top-10 result. It was also Reddick's fifth top-10 in his last six races, as he climbed to ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after being involved in crashes in his first two races of the season.

Reddick won the EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in September 2022. He also finished second at his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the track in July 2020, as he's proven comfortable with the feel of the speedway. Reddick has finished 12th or better in three of his last four NASCAR at Texas races and given his success at the speedway along with finishing toward the top lately, McClure sees him as a strong asset for NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Ross Chastain ($10,000 on FanDuel and $9,200 on DraftKings). Chastain has finished no worse than 15th in seven straight races, including four top-seven results. The 31-year-old has won two races in each of his last two seasons and had a breakout 2022 campaign to finish second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He had 21 top-10 results in 2022 as one of the most consistent drivers in the NASCAR DFS driver pool and he followed that up with 14 top-10 results, including 10 top-fives, while placing ninth last season.

Chastain finished second in his last running at Texas Motor Speedway in the EchoPark Automotive 400 last September. He placed 13th in the EchoPark Automotive 500 in September 2022 as he showcases better results the more he runs on the track. Chastain is eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with four top-10 finishes over his first eight races, making him an asset to NASCAR DFS lineups at a price tag that will still leave money for higher-priced picks in the NASCAR DFS driver pool. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2024 NASCAR at Texas DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the EchoPark Automotive 400? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.