LAC
ORL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:42
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|11:33
|
|8-second violation turnover
|11:20
|
|+3
|Patrick Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet
|3-0
|10:55
|
|Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot, blocked by Kawhi Leonard
|10:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|10:41
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|10:30
|
|Aaron Gordon missed turnaround jump shot
|10:30
|
|ORL team rebound
|10:27
|
|Khem Birch missed layup
|10:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|10:21
|
|Lost ball turnover on Ivica Zubac, stolen by Evan Fournier
|10:03
|
|Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac
|10:03
|
|+1
|Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws
|3-1
|10:03
|
|+1
|Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3-2
|9:51
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:48
|
|Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless
|9:46
|
|Bad pass turnover on Maurice Harkless, stolen by Aaron Gordon
|9:45
|
|Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard
|9:34
|
|Aaron Gordon missed turnaround jump shot
|9:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Patterson
|9:16
|
|+2
|Maurice Harkless made driving layup
|5-2
|9:06
|
|Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot
|9:02
|
|Offensive rebound by Evan Fournier
|9:02
|
|Evan Fournier missed jump shot
|9:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless
|8:55
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|8:41
|
|Markelle Fultz missed jump shot
|8:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet
|8:26
|
|Shooting foul on Khem Birch
|8:26
|
|+1
|Patrick Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws
|6-2
|8:26
|
|+1
|Patrick Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7-2
|8:04
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic made fade-away jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier
|7-4
|7:49
|
|Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic
|7:49
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7:49
|
|LAC team rebound
|7:49
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8-4
|7:33
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon made hook shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic
|8-6
|7:24
|
|Personal foul on Aaron Gordon
|7:14
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Markelle Fultz
|7:13
|
|Clear path foul on Landry Shamet
|7:13
|
|+1
|Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws
|8-7
|7:13
|
|Markelle Fultz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7:13
|
|ORL team rebound
|7:08
|
|+3
|Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic
|8-10
|6:52
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed floating jump shot
|6:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|6:44
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac made dunk
|10-10
|6:32
|
|Shooting foul on Patrick Patterson
|6:32
|
|Aaron Gordon missed 1st of 3 free throws
|6:32
|
|ORL team rebound
|6:32
|
|+1
|Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 3 free throws
|10-11
|6:32
|
|Aaron Gordon missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|6:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|6:21
|
|+3
|Patrick Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard
|13-11
|5:58
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic
|13-13
|5:58
|
|Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless
|5:58
|
|Markelle Fultz missed free throw
|5:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|5:47
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Kawhi Leonard
|5:32
|
|+2
|Evan Fournier made fade-away jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic
|13-15
|5:17
|
|Personal foul on Aaron Gordon
|5:11
|
|Landry Shamet missed floating jump shot
|5:06
|
|Offensive rebound by Landry Shamet
|5:09
|
|+2
|Landry Shamet made dunk
|15-15
|4:50
|
|Evan Fournier missed jump shot
|4:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|4:41
|
|Montrezl Harrell missed layup
|4:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier
|4:34
|
|+2
|Evan Fournier made driving layup
|15-17
|4:21
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz
|4:07
|
|Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Lou Williams
|3:52
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made layup, assist by Montrezl Harrell
|17-17
|3:41
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz
|17-19
|3:22
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:22
|
|Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|3:14
|
|+3
|Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell
|20-19
|2:59
|
|Aaron Gordon missed jump shot
|2:56
|
|Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|2:55
|
|Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|2:44
|
|Montrezl Harrell missed floating jump shot
|2:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|2:36
|
|Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell
|2:36
|
|+1
|Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws
|20-20
|2:36
|
|Aaron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:33
|
|Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|2:23
|
|Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
|2:10
|
|+2
|Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams
|20-22
|1:56
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba
|1:44
|
|Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless
|1:44
|
|+1
|Terrence Ross made 1st of 3 free throws
|20-23
|1:44
|
|Terrence Ross missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|1:44
|
|ORL team rebound
|1:44
|
|+1
|Terrence Ross made 3rd of 3 free throws
|20-24
|1:36
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|1:36
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made free throw
|21-24
|1:26
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made driving layup
|23-24
|1:12
|
|Michael Carter-Williams missed running Jump Shot
|1:09
|
|Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|0:59
|
|Montrezl Harrell missed layup, blocked by Khem Birch
|0:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu
|0:44
|
|Shooting foul on Lou Williams
|0:44
|
|+1
|Khem Birch made 1st of 2 free throws
|23-25
|0:44
|
|+1
|Khem Birch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23-26
|0:32
|
|+3
|Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot
|26-26
|0:15
|
|Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Khem Birch
|0:13
|
|+2
|Khem Birch made dunk
|26-28
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:51
|
|+2
|Michael Carter-Williams made driving dunk
|26-30
|11:32
|
|Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:30
|
|Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|11:26
|
|JaMychal Green missed hook shot, blocked by Mo Bamba
|11:25
|
|LAC team rebound
|11:19
|
|Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot
|11:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
|11:06
|
|Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:02
|
|Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|10:55
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Rodney McGruder
|10:45
|
|+2
|Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams
|26-32
|10:30
|
|Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Khem Birch
|10:24
|
|Evan Fournier missed driving layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell
|10:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba
|10:18
|
|Personal foul on JaMychal Green
|10:08
|
|+2
|Mo Bamba made jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams
|26-34
|9:52
|
|JaMychal Green missed driving layup
|9:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams
|9:43
|
|+3
|Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams
|26-37
|9:25
|
|Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams
|9:25
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 1st of 3 free throws
|27-37
|9:25
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws
|28-37
|9:25
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws
|29-37
|9:14
|
|+2
|Terrence Ross made floating jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams
|29-39
|9:01
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by Lou Williams
|31-39
|8:42
|
|+2
|Khem Birch made layup, assist by Michael Carter-Williams
|31-41
|8:33
|
|Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams
|8:33
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|32-41
|8:33
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33-41
|8:16
|
|Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:13
|
|Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|8:06
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by JaMychal Green
|35-41
|7:44
|
|Personal foul on Terance Mann
|7:31
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz made jump shot
|35-43
|7:06
|
|+3
|Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green
|38-43
|6:51
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Markelle Fultz
|6:42
|
|Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|6:25
|
|Turnover on Markelle Fultz
|6:02
|
|Ivica Zubac missed hook shot
|6:02
|
|LAC team rebound
|6:02
|
|Personal foul on Khem Birch
|5:48
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|5:30
|
|Wes Iwundu missed jump shot
|5:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|5:19
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup
|5:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|5:06
|
|Markelle Fultz missed hook shot
|5:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless
|4:51
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac
|40-43
|4:28
|
|Aaron Gordon missed driving layup
|4:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|4:20
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made driving dunk
|42-43
|3:58
|
|Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|3:45
|
|Violation
|3:40
|
|Bad pass turnover on Landry Shamet, stolen by Markelle Fultz
|3:36
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon made alley-oop shot, assist by Wes Iwundu
|42-45
|3:14
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made jump shot
|44-45
|2:59
|
|Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot
|2:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|2:49
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot
|47-45
|2:30
|
|+2
|Wes Iwundu made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon
|47-47
|2:06
|
|+3
|Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maurice Harkless
|50-47
|1:46
|
|+2
|Evan Fournier made floating jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon
|50-49
|1:39
|
|Personal foul on Evan Fournier
|1:35
|
|Offensive foul on Ivica Zubac
|1:35
|
|Turnover on Ivica Zubac
|1:24
|
|Offensive foul on Nikola Vucevic
|1:24
|
|Turnover on Nikola Vucevic
|1:07
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed turnaround jump shot
|1:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Patrick Patterson
|1:00
|
|Patrick Patterson missed dunk
|1:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|1:00
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|
|LAC team rebound
|1:00
|
|Personal foul on Wes Iwundu
|1:00
|
|+1
|Patrick Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws
|51-49
|1:00
|
|+1
|Patrick Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52-49
|0:50
|
|Terrence Ross missed jump shot
|0:48
|
|ORL team rebound
|0:44
|
|Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|0:37
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Markelle Fultz
|0:32
|
|+3
|Wes Iwundu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier
|52-52
|0:12
|
|Patrick Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:09
|
|Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|0:08
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac made hook shot
|54-52
|0:03
|
|Personal foul on Lou Williams
|0:00
|
|Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|ORL team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period