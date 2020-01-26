LAC
ORL

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 26
ORL Magic 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:33   8-second violation turnover  
11:20 +3 Patrick Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 3-0
10:55   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:41   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
10:30   Aaron Gordon missed turnaround jump shot  
10:30   ORL team rebound  
10:27   Khem Birch missed layup  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:21   Lost ball turnover on Ivica Zubac, stolen by Evan Fournier  
10:03   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
10:03 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
10:03 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
9:51   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
9:46   Bad pass turnover on Maurice Harkless, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
9:45   Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard  
9:34   Aaron Gordon missed turnaround jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Patrick Patterson  
9:16 +2 Maurice Harkless made driving layup 5-2
9:06   Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
9:02   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
8:55   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:41   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
8:26   Shooting foul on Khem Birch  
8:26 +1 Patrick Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 6-2
8:26 +1 Patrick Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-2
8:04 +2 Nikola Vucevic made fade-away jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 7-4
7:49   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
7:49   Kawhi Leonard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:49   LAC team rebound  
7:49 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-4
7:33 +2 Aaron Gordon made hook shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 8-6
7:24   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
7:14   Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
7:13   Clear path foul on Landry Shamet  
7:13 +1 Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws 8-7
7:13   Markelle Fultz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:13   ORL team rebound  
7:08 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 8-10
6:52   Kawhi Leonard missed floating jump shot  
6:44   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:44 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 10-10
6:32   Shooting foul on Patrick Patterson  
6:32   Aaron Gordon missed 1st of 3 free throws  
6:32   ORL team rebound  
6:32 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 3 free throws 10-11
6:32   Aaron Gordon missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:21 +3 Patrick Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 13-11
5:58 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 13-13
5:58   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
5:58   Markelle Fultz missed free throw  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:47   Traveling violation turnover on Kawhi Leonard  
5:32 +2 Evan Fournier made fade-away jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 13-15
5:17   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
5:11   Landry Shamet missed floating jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
5:09 +2 Landry Shamet made dunk 15-15
4:50   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
4:41   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
4:34 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup 15-17
4:21   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:07   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
3:52 +2 Kawhi Leonard made layup, assist by Montrezl Harrell 17-17
3:41 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 17-19
3:22   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:14 +3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 20-19
2:59   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:55   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:44   Montrezl Harrell missed floating jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
2:36   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
2:36 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
2:36   Aaron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:33   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
2:23   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
2:10 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 20-22
1:56   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:44   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
1:44 +1 Terrence Ross made 1st of 3 free throws 20-23
1:44   Terrence Ross missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
1:44   ORL team rebound  
1:44 +1 Terrence Ross made 3rd of 3 free throws 20-24
1:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:36 +1 Lou Williams made free throw 21-24
1:26 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup 23-24
1:12   Michael Carter-Williams missed running Jump Shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
0:59   Montrezl Harrell missed layup, blocked by Khem Birch  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
0:44   Shooting foul on Lou Williams  
0:44 +1 Khem Birch made 1st of 2 free throws 23-25
0:44 +1 Khem Birch made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-26
0:32 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 26-26
0:15   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:13   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
0:13 +2 Khem Birch made dunk 26-28
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 28
ORL Magic 24

Time Team Play Score
11:51 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving dunk 26-30
11:32   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
11:26   JaMychal Green missed hook shot, blocked by Mo Bamba  
11:25   LAC team rebound  
11:19   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
11:06   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
10:55   Out of bounds turnover on Rodney McGruder  
10:45 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 26-32
10:30   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Khem Birch  
10:24   Evan Fournier missed driving layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
10:18   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
10:08 +2 Mo Bamba made jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 26-34
9:52   JaMychal Green missed driving layup  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:43 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 26-37
9:25   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
9:25 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 27-37
9:25 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-37
9:25 +1 Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 29-37
9:14 +2 Terrence Ross made floating jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 29-39
9:01 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by Lou Williams 31-39
8:42 +2 Khem Birch made layup, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 31-41
8:33   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
8:33 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 32-41
8:33 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-41
8:16   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
8:06 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by JaMychal Green 35-41
7:44   Personal foul on Terance Mann  
7:31 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 35-43
7:06 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 38-43
6:51   Out of bounds turnover on Markelle Fultz  
6:42   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:25   Turnover on Markelle Fultz  
6:02   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
6:02   LAC team rebound  
6:02   Personal foul on Khem Birch  
5:48   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:30   Wes Iwundu missed jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:19   Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:06   Markelle Fultz missed hook shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
4:51 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 40-43
4:28   Aaron Gordon missed driving layup  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:20 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving dunk 42-43
3:58   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
3:45   Violation  
3:40   Bad pass turnover on Landry Shamet, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
3:36 +2 Aaron Gordon made alley-oop shot, assist by Wes Iwundu 42-45
3:14 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 44-45
2:59   Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
2:49 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot 47-45
2:30 +2 Wes Iwundu made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 47-47
2:06 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maurice Harkless 50-47
1:46 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 50-49
1:39   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
1:35   Offensive foul on Ivica Zubac  
1:35   Turnover on Ivica Zubac  
1:24   Offensive foul on Nikola Vucevic  
1:24   Turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
1:07   Kawhi Leonard missed turnaround jump shot  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Patrick Patterson  
1:00   Patrick Patterson missed dunk  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:00   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   LAC team rebound  
1:00   Personal foul on Wes Iwundu  
1:00 +1 Patrick Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 51-49
1:00 +1 Patrick Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-49
0:50   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
0:48   ORL team rebound  
0:44   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:37   Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
0:32 +3 Wes Iwundu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 52-52
0:12   Patrick Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:09   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
0:08 +2 Ivica Zubac made hook shot 54-52
0:03   Personal foul on Lou Williams  
0:00   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  