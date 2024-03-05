Shai Gilgeous-Alexander aims to begin a new streak of 30-point outings when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 30 in eight consecutive games before having just 20 in Monday night's 116-104 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot just 5-of-13 from the field against the Lakers while tying his fourth-lowest scoring output of the season.

Overall, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30 or more points 45 times, tying his career best set last season. He is two shy of the Thunder record, accomplished twice by Kevin Durant (2009-10, 2013-14).

Against the Lakers, Gilgeous-Alexander and his teammates trailed by nine at halftime and by as many as 25 while losing for just the second time in the past nine games. The Thunder shot just 39.4 percent from the field.

It was a collective set of problems in the eyes of Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault.

"Our start was good offensively, but our overall sharpness just wasn't there," Daigneault said. "Defensively, we turned them over a bunch of times, and that kept us in it. But certainly not our fastball. ...

"I just didn't think we were as sharp offensively as we needed to be. A team like that that's got size and physicality, that's a requirement to hit shots against them, but we just didn't do that enough."

Second-year pro Jalen Williams had just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting against Los Angeles after topping 20 in each of the previous four games.

The Thunder will look to regain their form against Portland in the finale of a four-game road trip. Oklahoma City is looking to finish off a four-game season sweep of the Trail Blazers and win its 12th straight game in the series.

Earlier in the road trip, Oklahoma City lost to the San Antonio Spurs and defeated the Phoenix Suns before the subpar showing against the Lakers.

Portland has dropped 10 of its past 12 games and probably isn't thrilled about seeing the Thunder again. The Trail Blazers' losses against Oklahoma City this season include defeats of 62 and 43 points.

The 139-77 setback at Oklahoma City on Jan. 11 tied for the fifth-largest defeat in NBA history and is second-worst in Trail Blazers' history. Portland shot 27.7 percent from the field and was outrebounded 59-42 in that game.

The Trail Blazers will have a depleted roster for Wednesday's game with Anfernee Simons representing the lone starter who for sure will be available.

In Monday's 119-114 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, starting forwards Jerami Grant (quadriceps) and Toumani Camara (illness) and reserve forward Matisse Thybulle (hip) joined the list of ailing Trail Blazers.

They joined center Deandre Ayton (wrist) and guards Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) and Scoot Henderson (foot) on the sidelines.

Henderson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game, while Ayton is doubtful and Grant, Camara and Thybulle are questionable. Brogdon hasn't played since Feb. 2.

Portland coach Chauncey Billups was pleased that his club put up a strong fight against the Timberwolves.

"I'm super proud," Billups said. "These dudes, they just don't let up. They don't give me. I love it. I think that's our best attribute as a team, period. It just doesn't matter who's playing. Who's not. Who we're playing. It don't matter. We just keep grinding and keep playing together. I was just so proud of all of them."

Simons excelled with 34 points for his second straight 30-point effort and established a career high of 14 assists. The 24-year-old also moved into sixth place in Portland history with 719 career 3-pointers, passing Damon Stoudamire (717 from 1997-2005).

Post player Duop Reath also excelled with a career-best 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

