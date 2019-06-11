2019 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks take Duke's Cam Reddish at No. 8 with first of six selections over two rounds
This two-round mock draft shows how it could go on a very busy draft night for Atlanta
Atlanta and its shrewd management led by general manager Travis Schlenk made a calculated and cunning move last week by acquiring Allen Crabbe's hefty expiring contract from Brooklyn. In return for taking on the $18.5 million remaining on his deal, the Nets added a sweetener by offering up the No. 17 pick in this year's draft to the Hawks and a lottery-protected 2020 pick, giving us the first real shakeup to the first-round selection order ahead of the June 20 draft.
Such a transaction is a win-win for both franchises, both of which are in vastly different headspace entering the 2019-20 season. By trading Crabbe, Brooklyn freed up two max salary slots ahead of what figures to be a wild free agency frenzy this summer -- presumably with the hopes of landing players of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant's ilk (or landing those exact players). By taking on Crabbe and the final year on his deal, Atlanta accumulated more draft capital. For Schlenk and Co., more draft capital is more ammo to either A.) surround Trae Young and the Hawks' young core with more talent or B.) more assets to offer other teams in a potential move up the draft board. More importantly, it falls directly in line with the team's vision of how they are building.
Take this quote from Schlenk from February 2018, for instance. Schlenk's comment is related to how Atlanta was approaching the trade deadline, but it's a mindset the team has clearly embraced in the offseason and in the lead-up to this year's draft, too.
"We are going to look at all the different opportunities out there that might be consistent with our goals: which might increase our flexibility, which might mean we look at getting a young player in a deal, (or) we might get a draft asset," Schlenk said.
The Hawks now hold the Nos. 8, 10, 17, 35, 41 and 44 selections this year, giving them max flexibility to move up, down, sideways, or simply to stay put. And with as much activity as there has already been on the side of the Hawks -- and with as many picks in hand -- they lack no shortage of options as the draft approaches.
Jump to a specific round
Round 1- Pick 1
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 285 lbs
Williamson is the most predictable No. 1 pick since the Pelicans last held the top selection. Williamson is an efficient star, having led all freshmen last season in field-goal percentage and recording a 40.8 PER (Player Efficiency Rating) -- the highest single-season PER in NCAA history. Whether six-time All-Star Anthony Davis rescinds his trade requests or upholds it, Williamson gives New Orleans a bona fide star to build around.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ja Morant PG
Murray State • Soph • 6'3" / 175 lbs
Memphis has already shown it is nearly ready to move on from the Mike Conley era, and getting the No. 2 pick -- and likely the rights to Morant -- makes that a much easier decision whenever the time comes. Morant is a crafty, ambidextrous passer. And athletically, he's in a world shared only with projected No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. Morant led college basketball in assists as a sophomore and became the only NCAA player ever to average at least 20 points and 10 assists in a single season since assists became an official stat in 1983. He and Jaren Jackson Jr. should form a young and exciting duo to build around long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 3
RJ Barrett SF
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 202 lbs
Should the Knicks ultimately win the Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving (or both) sweepstakes, Barrett could feasibly be on the move. But with no guarantees, the Knicks should snag Barrett. He's a creative scorer who can carve space for himself and for others, operating as a lead ball-handler often at Duke. He broke records as a freshman both in the ACC and at a historical great program like Duke, scoring a team-high 860 points. When he's locked in, he's one of the more complete players in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Vanderbilt • Fr • 6'2" / 175 lbs
Garland played just five games at Vanderbilt before a season-ending knee injury. But in those games he showed glimpses of All-Star potential with deep shooting range, crafty, tight handles and shot-initiation skills that should immediately translate. Don't worry about duplicative skills he and Lonzo Ball share -- he can be a secondary playmaker for a Lakers offense that ranked in the bottom 10 of the league last season.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Texas Tech • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs
Culver went from star role player as a freshman to No. 1 option as a sophomore, leading to questions about his long-term upside after his efficiency as a scorer and 3-point shooter dipped. But Culver's more than just a shooter, he's also a defensive stalwart who can operate as a secondary ball-handler. For Cleveland, as it looks to build around Collin Sexton and new coach John Beilein, Culver presents an intriguing low-risk complement to what is already in place.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Virginia • Soph • 6'7" / 225 lbs
Hunter saved his best performance for last at UVA, pouring in 27 points and grabbing nine boards en route to winning the national championship. It was a glimpse of what he can be at his best: an experienced and smart lockdown defender who can knock down 3-pointers and defend from the perimeter to the post. In Phoenix, he could be an excellent 3-point shooting assassin alongside Mikal Bridges, giving Devin Booker another weapon who can play both ways.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Coby White PG
North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 191 lbs
Chicago's stumbled through point guards since the Derrick Rose era, but can hit reset at the position with a score-first ball-handler in White. He is an elite transition guard who enjoys a frenetically paced offense, and a bucket-getter who is quickly improving as a playmaker. While breaking Michael Jordan's freshman scoring record at UNC, he cemented himself as a top-10 player in the class with tremendous upside.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Cam Reddish SF
Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 208 lbs
Reddish was wildly inconsistent at Duke as a freshman, looking at times like a future No. 1 option and at other times like a zero. Was it a byproduct of a weird fit alongside two projected top-3 picks, or perhaps foreshadowing of a hyped player being overrated? The Hawks will bet on the former. Reddish has a super shooting stroke, an elite physical build for an NBA wing, and untapped potential that could be unleashed with the ball in his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 9
France • 6'9" / 209 lbs
After a rocky start to his stint in the Pro A, France's top professional league, Doumbouya turned a corner fast and began putting it all together, showing off his all-around offensive game and defensive potential for NBA teams picking in the lottery. While it's unlikely he'll be an instant impact star in the NBA, Washington could find tremendous value here with a long-term play as it aims to climb the NBA mountain via a rebuild. Doumbouya could benefit from a big learning curve and long leash before reaching his potential.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs
Athletic big men are a dime a dozen, but Hayes is his own unique entity. He's a shot-swatting, rim-protecting human pogo stick who is still just scratching the surface. His first start as a basketball player came as a senior in high school, the culmination of a high school career that saw him shoot up 10 inches. He's raw, but his NBA skill stands out as a potential difference-maker for the young Hawks.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kentucky • Soph • 6'8" / 230 lbs
Minnesota's roster should be centered around who fits alongside Karl-Anthony Towns for the foreseeable future. And ironically, another former Kentucky product figures to be a nice fit. Washington won't be able to cover up KAT's defensive liabilities, but his offensive production and floor-spacing as a 3-point shooter will make up for whatever lost production a defensive stopper's value would provide. With Taj Gibson headed for free agency, Washington's talent and experience can be immediately injectable into Minneapolis.
Round 1 - Pick 12
North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 224 lbs
Little was the No. 3 overall recruit coming out of high school and a projected top-5 draft pick before a rocky freshman season at UNC shot down his stock. But Little's potential as a switchable, competitive defender with athletic gifts to boot make him a worthwhile risk for the star-hungry Hornets in desperate need of a talent boost on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Indiana • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Langford was a projected top-10 pick before an uneven freshman season at IU -- marred in part by a nagging injury to the right thumb on his shooting hand -- led to concerns about his ineffiency as a scorer. Langford has the tools to bounce back and be a steal, though. He's a prolific scorer with improving handles and a 6-foot-11 wingspan; the physical traits are in place for him to develop into a strong two-way player.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 14
Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 207 lbs
Clarke is one of the oldest projected first-rounders in this class, and also one of the safest projected first-rounders because of what he brings to the table as an athletic leaper, shot-blocker and efficient scorer around the basket. After leading the NCAA in blocked shots and field-goal percentage last season, it's clear he can be an immediate impact player for a contender like the Celtics -- and he can create most of his production without requiring touches.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Southern California • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs
Porter Jr. is a risk -- he served a suspension at USC, and often looked disengaged when he wasn't suspended -- but Detroit should take the risk. He's one of the more crafty scoring wings in this draft class, and his shot-creation skills from the perimeter are rare to find, particularly at this point in the draft. If he reaches his potential, he can be a multi-year All-Star and a foundational piece for the Pistons to build around.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Tyler Herro SG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 192 lbs
The Magic have focused on acquiring length and upside in the first round in each of the first two years, now it's time to shift that focus to a backcourt player with gobs of potential. Tyler Herro can provide a boost for the Magic with his shooting and with his offensive upside to a young Orlando team still trying to establish itself as a consistent playoff contender. At 6-6, he's a solid shooter with picturesque mechanics and potential to develop into a larger role as a playmaker down the line.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • 6'11" / 245 lbs
Atlanta's treasure trove of draft assets gives the front office a shot to swing for the fences. At No. 17, there's arguably no more enticing upside play than 6-11 center Goga Bitadze, who has steadily risen up draft boards over the last year. Bitadze is a marvel offensively with range that extends to the 3-point line, and he's got potential to, at worst, be a capable shot-alterer. While he's somewhat limited laterally and likely isn't a switchable perimeter defender, his offensive capabilities as a shooter and playmaker could give the Hawks yet another young weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Virginia Tech • Soph • 6'5" / 204 lbs
Alexander-Walker has the shot-making ability -- particularly as a spot-up 3-point shooter -- to be impactful from day one in Indiana. With Tyreke Evans being dismissed and disqualified from the NBA, he fits a need and can play a role early on because of his consistency as a shooter.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 230 lbs
The Spurs have built a reputation as one of the best talent-developing franchises in the NBA, which would bode well for Japanese-born Hachimura. While he's built like an ox and plays like a bull, his consistency as a shot-maker and offensive player needs plenty of polish. San Antonio will value his two-way ability and versatility to play either forward position.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Washington • Sr • 6'5" / 200 lbs
The Celtics don't lack for offense, particularly at small forward. So adding a defensive specialist inThybulle makes tons of sense here. While he needs to improve as a shooter to become a premium 3-and-D wing, his worth as a defensive stopper will be invaluable in Boston.
Round 1 - Pick 21
North Carolina • Sr • 6'9" / 205 lbs
Shooting is what the Thunder lack, and it's what they can get at No. 21 with UNC forward Cameron Johnson. Johnson shot 45.7 percent from 3-point range last season and rated out in the 97th percentile as a spot-up shooter -- something he'd be doing often in Oklahoma City with Russell Westbrook and Paul George initiating all the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Bol Bol C
Oregon • Fr • 7'2" / 208 lbs
Danny Ainge has enough equity as Boston's GM to afford a big risk in Bol Bol, Oregon's 7-2 center. Bol played just nine games last season before sustaining a season-ending stress fracture to the navicular bone in his left foot that required surgery, but he showed flashes of unicorn talents by shooting 52 percent from 3-point range and blocking 2.7 shots per game. Questions about his durability, frame and defense will keep him out of the top 10, but upside as a unique offensive weapon is worth a dart throw at No. 22.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Ty Jerome SG
Virginia • Jr • 6'5" / 194 lbs
The Jazz's focus this offseason is addressing how to better fit weapons around Donovan Mitchell. One solution: Give him Jerome. Jerome is an elite spot-up shooter with deep range, a high IQ decision-maker and a versatile guard who is capable of playing on or off the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Florida State • Soph • 6'10" / 256 lbs
The Sixers as currently constituted have built their success around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, but floor-spacing -- in part because of Simmons' lack of scoring punch from the perimeter -- is a legitimate concern. Philly can address that partly by adding a rare entity in Kabengele, a 6-10 power forward who has shot 38.5 percent and 36.9 percent in the last two seasons, respectively, at FSU. He's a floor-spacing big man with a 7-foot-3 wingspan who could operate well with a defensive anchor like Embiid already in place.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs
Portland's two-guard attack -- Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum -- is as lethal a duo as they come. But the dropoff from the first unit to the second unit is steep. Johnson can bolster the depth at shooting guard, and he's long enough to play small forward, too. His 3-and-D skill set is plug and play for a team like the Trail Blazers.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 26
Georgia • Soph • 7'0" / 217 lbs
Tristan Thompson and Josh Henson are off the books at the end of next season, and Cleveland is likely to opt for youth at center with a more modernized player like Claxton who can finish lobs, protect the rim and make plays. Claxton's versatility as a switchable defender and nimble feet make him well-suited to be a star center in the modern NBA.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 27
Arizona State • Fr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
Dort is a hard-nosed defender who plays with tremendous energy on both ends of the court. His dynamic game as an on- or off-ball guard offensively and his physical defense -- which will allow him to be a multi-positional defender -- are all premium traits for a Nets team in need of a role player with major upside.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 237 lbs
Golden State's lack of depth down low has been a major concern for the Warriors in the playoffs, and with Kevon Looney, DeMarcus Cousins and Andrew Bogut barreling towards unrestricted free agency, it could be a position the Warriors consider addressing via the draft. Fernando has limitations offensively, but his broad shoulders and rebounding instincts will bring value to a team that needs a productive player on a rookie deal.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 29
KZ Okpala SF
Stanford • Soph • 6'9" / 210 lbs
Okpala is built like a player you'd craft in a lab at 6-10 with a 7-2 wingspan. He's still raw, and his shooting is still a question mark despite a strong sophomore season at Stanford, but his frame, obvious talents and upside long-term at this point in the draft are going to be too promising to pass on. The Spurs can think long-term here with Okpala as a potential development option at small forward.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Belmont • Sr • 6'8" / 196 lbs
In a space-oriented system predicated on providing Giannis Antetokounmpo with weapons on the perimeter and enough space to slice through driving lanes, Windler's fit in Milwaukee is perfect. He was in the 97th percentile among all Division I players as a spot-up shooter last season, and his action off the ball will give the Bucks a dynamic and reliable offensive threat who doesn't need the ball to make an impact.
From New York Knicks
Round 2 - Pick 1 (No. 31 overall)
Isaiah Roby SF
Nebraska • Jr • 6'8" / 214 lbs
Roby's athleticism and ball-handling makes him an intriguing prospect with room to grow -- both from a physical perspective and a skill perspective. With Jared Dudley and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson headed towards free agency this summer, Roby can fill a need as a quality depth piece with immense upside.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (No. 32 overall)
Tennessee • Jr • 6'7" / 240 lbs
A two-time SEC Player of the Year, Williams is a winner with experience and a body ready-made for the league. His perimeter skills and physical play could give the Suns flexibility to use him in a number of different lineups, and even perhaps as a small-ball center.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 2 - Pick 3 (No. 33 overall)
Purdue • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
The Sixers shipped out a stellar shooter last year in Landry Shamet, but can add a similar threat with Edwards. Edwards' efficiency dipped a bit in a huge role last year, but he can be a dynamic scoring threat off screens with limitless range.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - Pick 4 (No. 34 overall)
Villanova • Sr • 6'7" / 254 lbs
Paschall's length and feel for the game make him a candidate to be among the big rookie surprises next season. Philadelphia could use his 3-point shooting and pedigree as a national title winner at Villanova.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (No. 35 overall)
Princeton HS (OH) • 6'9" / 208 lbs
Bazley's a 6-9 stick figure, but the combination of size, skill and athleticism make him an intriguing mid-second round selection. The Hawks can be patient with him and think long-term potential. He turns 19-years-old on June 12.
From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 6 (No. 36 overall)
Luka Samanic PF
Croatia • 6'11" / 227 lbs
Samanic boosted his stock significantly after a strong showing at the NBA combine by hitting open 3-pointers, displaying capable handles, and showing off some switchability as a defender. Marvin Williams' contract is up after next season, and Samanic is a viable long-term replacement.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (No. 37 overall)
Chuma Okeke PF
Auburn • Soph • 6'8" / 230 lbs
Okeke tore his ACL in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, but his defensive instincts and 3-point shooting scream first-round talent. If the Mavericks want good value, Okeke fits the billing if they're willing to be patient with his recovery.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - Pick 8 (No. 38 overall)
Iowa State • Fr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Horton-Tucker might be a year away from being a year away, but Chicago isn't in win-now mode, anyway. He's still 18-years-old, he's 6-4 with a 7-1 wingspan, and is brimming with potential.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (No. 39 overall)
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 241 lbs
Schofield's chiseled frame, shooting ability and overall impact make him a good fit for the Pelicans. As they build around Zion Williamson, he can be an excellent do-it-all wing.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (No. 40 overall)
Gonzaga • Soph • 6'5" / 206 lbs
The Kings have improved as a 3-point shooting team, but another sharpshooter wouldn't hurt. Norvell's got a smooth stroke and he's an effortless scorer who can put up points by ripping off screens and knocking down open shots on the perimeter.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 2 - Pick 11 (No. 41 overall)
Missouri • Soph • 6'11" / 210 lbs
With more picks in the draft than any other franchise, the Hawks can afford to bet on oft-injured Porter, who tore his right ACL twice over the last year. When healthy, he's a 3-point shooting big man with tons of playmaking upside.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 2 - Pick 12 (No. 42 overall)
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 192 lbs
Philly's depth on the wing could be a focus area for general manager Elton Brand with James Ennis headed for unrestricted free agency. Davis presents a safe option with good size, boundless effort and potential as a tough-shot maker.
From Miami Heat
Round 2 - Pick 13 (No. 43 overall)
Arkansas • Soph • 6'11" / 238 lbs
Gafford can serve as a Karl-Anthony Towns backup at center or as a lob threat playing off him in Minnesota. His impact is primarily as a lob threat, rim-protector and rebounder at this stage of his career, exactly the skills that would work well alongside Towns.
From Charlotte Hornets
Round 2 - Pick 14 (No. 44 overall)
Louis King SF
Oregon • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs
The combination of size, skill and shooting should be enough for teams to consider King at the beginning of the second round. He has tremendous upside as a versatile offensive weapon who can score it at all three levels.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (No. 45 overall)
Jalen Lecque PG
Brewster Academy (NH) • 6'4" / 185 lbs
Lecque's athleticism and leaping ability stood out at the NBA combine, as did his questionable decision-making as a passer. He's still a work in progress, but he's a long-term project the Hornets could invest in.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 2 - Pick 16 (No. 46 overall)
St. John's • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs
Ponds might not be an All-Star option for the Magic and their point guard quandary, but he's a lead ball-handler with a score-first mentality who can at the least be a quality secondary ball-handler.
From Orlando Magic
Round 2 - Pick 17 (No. 47 overall)
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'4" / 207 lbs
Weatherspoon is a career 36.9 percent 3-point shooter with good instincts off the ball as a cutter. His upside in the NBA as a potential combo guard should give the Kings added value.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (No. 48 overall)
Arizona State • Sr • 6'8" / 220 lbs
A monster leaper capable of being a multi-positional defender in the NBA, Cheatham could give the Clippers a lethal small ball center or an athletic, do-it-all forward. His length makes him a disruptive defender all the way out to the perimeter.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (No. 49 overall)
San Diego State • Soph • 6'10" / 192 lbs
McDaniels moves well and can potentially develop into a jumbo-sized 3-and-D player, but his perimeter shooting is still a work in progress at this stage in his career.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (No. 50 overall)
Tulsa • Sr • 6'5" / 216 lbs
Jeffries is a good 3-point shooter with a beefy frame that could help him contribute early for a perennial playoff contender like the Pacers.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (No. 51 overall)
Round 2 - Pick 22 (No. 52 overall)
Lithuania • 6'8" / 190 lbs
If Sirvydis stays in -- he has until the end of June 10 to withdraw -- he could be a draft-and-stash option for the Hornets with his intriguing size (6-8) and scoring ability.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (No. 53 overall)
Jaylen Hoard PF
Wake Forest • Fr • 6'9" / 213 lbs
Hoard's dribbling skills, rebounding instincts and sheer athleticism are NBA quality for his position. If he can add some thickness to his frame and improve as a shooter, he could work out well with the Jazz and their high quality development staff.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (No. 54 overall)
Israel • 6'7" / 198 lbs
Zoosman won the FIBA Europe U20 Championship MVP in 2018 because of his two-way ability as a defensive pest and scoring threat. At 6-7, he has a great frame to grow into a 3-and-D players for the Sixers.
From Houston Rockets
Round 2 - Pick 25 (No. 55 overall)
Jordan Bone PG
Tennessee • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs
The Knicks' problems at point guard could be addressed via free agency, but Bone presents a high floor option after three solid seasons at Tennessee. He's a speedster who dictates the offense, pushes the pace, and can knock down 3-pointers at a decent clip.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (No. 56 overall)
Washington • Soph • 6'4" / 202 lbs
Nowell's shot-creation, improving handle and competitive spirit are worth a flier for the Clippers, who could potentially lose Patrick Beverley and Garrett Temple this offseason. The reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year was one of the big winners of the combine.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 2 - Pick 27 (No. 57 overall)
Terance Mann SF
Florida State • Sr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
Mann has a tremendous feel for the game and brings a wealth of experience after four seasons at Florida State. After shooting 39 percent from 3-point range as a senior, it's possible he sticks as a high floor wing capable of knocking down 3-pointers and playing defense.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (No. 58 overall)
Serbia • 6'10" / 215 lbs
Smailagic showed some impressive flashes last season for the Warriors' G League affiliate -- enough to consider continuing this investment. He won't turn 19 until this summer and has already popped against other NBA prospects.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (No. 59 overall)
Kansas • Jr • 6'8" / 233 lbs
Lawson put up huge numbers in college at Memphis and at Kansas, despite his plodding style and below average athleticism. He's a smart player who could stick in the right system and provide quality depth.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - Pick 30 (No. 60 overall)
Michigan • Fr • 6'7" / 221 lbs
Sacramento can add depth to its talented frontcourt by nabbing a tough, physical forward in Brazdeikis who does a little of everything on the floor. His potential as a floor-spacer -- he shot 39.2 percent from 3-point range as a freshman -- makes for an intriguing long-term play.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS Game 6 lineups, top picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Tabloids make KD injury about the Knicks
Toronto fans aren't the only ones getting pushback for their reaction to KD going down
-
Warriors stars call out Raptors fans
Warriors players weren't happy with Raptors fans on Monday night
-
Report: Warriors fear K.D. tore Achilles
Durant's return to the Warriors in the NBA Finals was cut short due to another injury
-
Raptors still believe after Game 5 loss
Toronto wasn't quite sharp enough to deny the Warriors a final game at Oracle Arena
-
Dubs begin greatest comeback of reign
The loss of Durant cast a shadow over what was an impressive comeback win