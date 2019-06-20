2019 NBA Mock Draft: Vanderbilt's Darius Garland checks all the boxes to be picked up by the Pelicans at No. 4

The Grizzlies acquiring the No. 23 pick from the Jazz in the Mike Conley trade won't be the last deal made

If the last few days are any indication, get ready for what has potential to be the most trade-heavy draft in NBA history. It's going to be wild. 

New Orleans, Memphis and New York are seemingly locked in 1-3, but after that, it's feeling like anything is possible. Over the weekend, the Pelicans acquired the Lakers' pick at No. 4 in a blockbuster trade that will send Anthony Davis to Los Angeles. The Pelicans now have an asset they can deal before or on draft night -- or they can stay put and cash in on two of the top four picks. 

It's going to set the tone for the rest of the lottery, which will have ripple effects on picks 15-60. It's a near-certainty that Atlanta and Boston, both with three picks in the first round, will trade at least one of their slots. Sure, Zion, Ja and RJ are going to be the biggest stories, but the shipping of picks like the swapping of Halloween candy could be the theme that defines the night.

Here are the teams with multiple 2019 first-round picks:

  • Atlanta (3). 
  • New Orleans (2).
  • Boston (3).
  • Cleveland (2).
  • San Antonio (2).
  • Brooklyn (2).
  • Memphis (2)

Things will get more chaotic in the second round, with the likes of the Hawks, 76ers, Celtics, Kings and Pelicans owning multiple picks. Many draft slots will be shipped. It's plausible we see players picked to one franchise, only to be traded to another 30, 60, 90 minutes later. So with all this in mind, the mock draft posted below is much more aligned with my prospect rankings as opposed to (foolishly) attempting to forecast how each team will make their draft decisions. 

If 20 of the 60 picks wind up getting traded, it wouldn't be a surprise. 

And if it feels like this draft sort of snuck up on you, well, it did. The NBA hasn't held its draft this early in June since of 1986. 

Round 1 - Pick 1
headshot-image
Zion Williamson PF
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
22.6
RPG
8.9
APG
2.1
FG%
68.0
The lock of all locks. With Williamson going to New Orleans all but a formality, let's consider what will Zion look like and where will he rate in the league three years from now? And Five? Ten? Is the Lakers-Pels trade going to set him up for success? I haven't found one person predicting the worst, which is refreshing. It's almost impossible to argue against him being taken first, which is why I find his future to be so fascinating.
Round 1 - Pick 2
headshot-image
Ja Morant PG
Murray State • Soph • 6'3" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
24.5
RPG
5.7
APG
10.0
3P%
36.3%
Whereas Williamson's body brings about questions in regard to long-term health and viability, Morant's style and natural position of point guard appear to make him less of a risk. It's his intrinsic improvisational skills that set him apart from all other point guards in this year's draft. Morant uses the pick-and-roll beautifully. He is an anticipatory point guard.
Round 1 - Pick 3
headshot-image
RJ Barrett SF
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
22.6
RPG
7.6
APG
4.3
3P%
30.8%
Don't buy into some of the chatter about how Barrett was overshadowed at Duke or is undervalued now. No. Not at all. He was Duke's leading scorer, was responsible for its success when Williamson didn't play for multiple games, and is easily acknowledged as being in the same class as Williamson and Morant now. Probable future All-Star.
  From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 4
headshot-image
Darius Garland PG
Vanderbilt • Fr • 6'2" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
16.2
RPG
3.8
APG
2.6
3P%
47.8%
I don't have Garland at No. 4 on my big board, but there's too much momentum behind him to have him lower than this at this point. Maybe it's smoke and mirrors. Maybe New Orleans moves the pick. Regardless, he's a smart floor leader who checks a lot of boxes NBA executives look for. Heady, good rep, great shot-creator.
Round 1 - Pick 5
headshot-image
De'Andre Hunter SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'7" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
15.2
RPG
5.1
APG
2.0
3P%
43.8%
For me, Hunter is an easy choice at No. 5. He outplayed Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver on the biggest of college stages -- the national title game -- and rates more impressively than Culver in a number of measurables. He's more experienced, better defensively and sturdier. Cavs have needs. He fills them.
Round 1 - Pick 6
headshot-image
Jarrett Culver SG
Texas Tech • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Phoenix
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
18.5
RPG
6.4
APG
3.7
3P%
30.4%
Culver is the best option for the Suns at No. 6. His work ethic is unquestioned, his athleticism is underrated, if anything, and he can be a starting-level by the end of next season.
Round 1 - Pick 7
headshot-image
Coby White PG
North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
16.1
RPG
3.5
APG
4.1
3P%
35.3%
Few players were more entertaining last season than White, who Roy Williams told me was the second fastest point guard he ever had (only behind Ty Lawson). White's a top-10 lock because he's a solid 6-5, can pass, shoots well enough, can drive into the lane in myriad ways and is regarded as a good teammate. Without him, UNC would have not been a No. 1 seed last season, not even close.
Round 1 - Pick 8
headshot-image
Jaxson Hayes C
Texas • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
10.0
RPG
5.0
APG
0.3
FG%
72.8
I'll gamble high here and place Hayes and his skyscraper-type ceiling in the top eight. He's tantalizing because of his natural athleticism and length. Sometimes NBA teams put immense value on the god-given gifts players have, then hope to coach them up into something staunch. That could be Hayes. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s rookie season might be flashing in the minds of some general managers, who couldn't be faulted for seeing a hybrid of JJJ in Hayes.
Round 1 - Pick 9
headshot-image
Cam Reddish SF
Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
13.5
RPG
3.7
APG
1.9
3P%
33.3%
It's no fault of his own, but Reddish has been overhyped for two-plus years at this point. I didn't see star power from him as a high school prospect, and while at Duke, he was a fourth wheel; Tre Jones was more valuable to Duke's success than Reddish. But he has good size and will be drafted on his shooting potential and smoothness playing off the ball. The reality: Reddish was worse from 3-point range last season than Zion Williamson. Defensively, there's a lot of work to do.
  From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 10
headshot-image
Brandon Clarke PF
Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
16.9
RPG
8.6
APG
1.9
3P%
26.7%
Among players invited to the green room, I don't think anyone has a wider net of teams that are interested than Clarke. One source told me been seriously looked at as high as No. 6 and as low as No. 19. Clarke is the second-best defender in this draft, only behind Washington's Matisse Thybulle. He's also a top-five athlete in the crop. Great shot-blocker, terrific rebounder, considerable help defender. Reliable touch in the mid-range.
Round 1 - Pick 11
headshot-image
Sekou Doumbouya PF
France • 6'9" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Your most coveted international prospect of 2019. With a green-room invite and the buzz about him growing louder, Doumboyua seems a lottery shoo-in at this point. The forward from France is young (18) and although he's spent all his time overseas, he's no secret to every front office at this point. His ceiling is No. 8 and floor No. 15. Given his age, it's quite possible that even if he goes 11th, the pick is traded by Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 12
headshot-image
Nassir Little SF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
9.8
RPG
4.6
APG
0.7
3P%
26.9%
Every year the draft has a player or two who winds up 10-15 spots higher on mocks than his production in college warrants. Little, who was a top-10 player in his 2018 high school class, is that guy. He didn't earn big minutes at North Carolina, though he showed high-level potential in flashes. In reality, Little arrived at UNC behind the 8-ball in terms of his basketball acumen. Does Jordan wind up picking a Carolina guy?
Round 1 - Pick 13
headshot-image
Rui Hachimura PF
Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
19.7
RPG
6.5
APG
1.5
3P%
41.7%
From all I've been told, Hachimura is firmly in the 10-14 range. One of the teams in that window is taking him there. The most talented Japanese player in history is built to have a successful NBA career because of his size, three-level scoring ability, balanced attack from the left and right sides, in addition to his fairly good athleticism. Defensively he used to be awful, whereas he became serviceable in the past 12 months. Miami should want him.
  From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 14
headshot-image
Tyler Herro SG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
14.0
RPG
4.5
APG
2.5
3P%
35.5%
Workout warrior who impressed a lot in recent weeks and wound up as Kentucky's most important player by the time the NCAA Tournament got going. Herro's Boston workout in particular got a lot of run for how good it was. His tools and his potential role with Boston as a rookie feel perfect for Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens. Offensively oriented UK players have found moderate-or-better amounts of success as of late in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 15
headshot-image
Nickeil Alexander-Walker SG
Virginia Tech • Soph • 6'5" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
16.2
RPG
4.1
APG
4.0
3P%
37.4%
Within two years time, I think he'll prove capable of playing point guard, shooting guard and small forward at the next level. He has athleticism that's respectable and plays the gaps well. He never fully unlocked his toolkit playing for Buzz Williams at Virginia Tech. I could see him, in the right spot like Detroit, busting out immediately and having a top-five season of any rookie in 2019-2020.
Round 1 - Pick 16
headshot-image
PJ Washington PF
Kentucky • Soph • 6'8" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Orlando
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
15.2
RPG
7.5
APG
1.8
3P%
42.3%
I think Washington winds up falling this far, and in doing so, in three years time will prove to have been picked six or seven spots too late. He was Kentucky's emotional leader last season and rounded out his game so nicely. Remember, he would have been picked last season had he left, albeit in the mid-to-late second round. Instead, he came back and unequivocally bumped his stock and bettered himself.
  From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 17
headshot-image
Romeo Langford SG
Indiana • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
16.5
RPG
5.4
APG
2.3
3P%
27.2%
He played hurt much of the season at Indiana (bad thumb), where he had more pressure put on him than maybe any Hoosier -- ever. Scouts are split on Langford's potential. He's great at getting to the rim, but if you check the raw data and the advanced analytics, his shot is not as good as it might seem on the surface. That said, he's a scorer-by-trade who doesn't need a lot of help facilitating his offense, but he'll obviously get that at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 18
headshot-image
Cameron Johnson SF
North Carolina • Sr • 6'9" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Indiana
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
16.9
RPG
5.8
APG
2.4
3P%
45.7%
Though I don't think he'll go higher than this, I wouldn't fault any team between 13 and 20 with taking Johnson. He's a long wing who's got terrific form and is going to be a plug-and-play guy on offense. His bread and butter is making 3-pointers. I'd be shocked if he doesn't stick in the league for a decade. Terrific shooter and scorer (there is a difference) and mentally will be a quick study.
Round 1 - Pick 19
headshot-image
Mfiondu Kabengele PF
Florida State • Soph • 6'10" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
13.2
RPG
5.9
APG
0.3
3P%
36.9%
This man is a baller. He is smart, can handle beyond the perimeter, plays in this confident style that was different -- materially -- from most other players in college. Weirdly, he came off the bench the entire season at FSU. Kabengele plays both ends of the floor at what I'd grade as a B-plus level. He'll be drafted in the first round because of his size, smarts and soft hands.
  From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 20
headshot-image
Kevin Porter Jr. SG
Southern California • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
9.5
RPG
4.0
APG
1.4
3P%
41.2%
I had talent evaluators tell me last fall he was lottery material. Some still believe that. Then came a bumpy season at USC. He never displayed the kind of consistency that would validate being a top-15 pick, and off-court issues have hurt his stock. There are still a lot of unknowns with Porter Jr., and his game, but his physical tools will ensure he gets a guaranteed first-round contract.
  From Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 1 - Pick 21
headshot-image
Keldon Johnson SG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
13.5
RPG
5.9
APG
1.6
3P%
38.1%
Could wind up as a suitable No. 4 scoring option in a best-case scenario four or five years down the road. Johnson was Kentucky's best player the first half of last season, then drifted in and out as his role mutated. He has good size and fills the wing role well. In short: a well-rounded first-rounder. Wide net for how good or underwhelming he could be, though.
Round 1 - Pick 22
headshot-image
Bol Bol C
Oregon • Fr • 7'2" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
21.0
RPG
9.6
APG
1.0
FG%
56.1%
No one can know for sure, but if you told me that Bol was as high as No. 7 or 8 on some teams' boards and as low as 45 or 46 on others, I'd believe it. He's coming off an injury and has had questions about his work ethic hang over him for years. But his natural talent can't be denied. He's a better player right now than his father was at his age, and look what his dad became. Can Bol Bol be unlocked? Fascinating case.
  From Utah Jazz
Round 1 - Pick 23
headshot-image
Matisse Thybulle SF
Washington • Sr • 6'5" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
9.1
RPG
3.1
APG
2.1
3P%
30.5%
One of my five favorite players in this draft. Thybulle's poise on defense is rare for a player coming out of college. He's a mature wing who I can't see lasting any fewer than 12 years in the NBA, injuries aside. Thybulle would be a top-20 defender, immediately, in the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 24
headshot-image
Goga Bitadze C
Georgia • 6'11" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The center is not dead in the NBA. In Bitadze, you have a player who is considered top-three in this draft at his position. He reportedly excelled in limited time in Euroleague and has been a riser on mocks over the past four months. Peek through this mock and you'll see that there's fewer international prospects than what we saw even three years ago.
Round 1 - Pick 25
headshot-image
Ty Jerome SG
Virginia • Jr • 6'5" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
13.6
RPG
4.2
APG
5.5
3P%
39.9%
No player in this year's draft has had the word "killer" associated with him more than Jerome, who had a medley of marvelous moments this past season in helping Virginia win a national title. Jerome has good handle with both hands, plays tough -- always -- makes the right pass often and shoots well even while being toughly guarded. He can play outside-in or vice-versa. To me, a no-brainer first-round pick.
  From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 26
headshot-image
Nicolas Claxton PF
Georgia • Soph • 7'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
13.0
RPG
8.6
APG
1.8
3P%
28.1%
He's shut down his workouts, which could be an indication that a promise has been made by a franchise. (This is sometimes not the case, of course.) Claxton could go as high as 20th or fall as low as 35th. His length and mobility make for a fun wrinkle to Cleveland's roster. Defensively projects very well. Tom Crean told me he's a 2020 lottery talent that a team will steal late in the first round.
  From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 27
headshot-image
Grant Williams PF
Tennessee • Jr • 6'7" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Brooklyn
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
11th
PPG
18.8
RPG
7.5
APG
3.2
3P%
32.6%
Back-to-back SEC Player of the Year. That hadn't been done in that league in 25 years. Williams wasn't a highly rated prospect. He's not a physical wonder. But he knows how to wield his barrel-shaped body in all the right ways, uses the rim to his advantage and wins so many one-on-one battles by anticipating angles. Smart player. Brooklyn would be lucky to have him.
Round 1 - Pick 28
headshot-image
KZ Okpala SF
Stanford • Soph • 6'9" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Golden St.
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
16.8
RPG
5.7
APG
2.0
3P%
36.8%
Young talent who emerged from a forgettable situation at Stanford. Okpala's a good interview, quick study and has a 7-2 wingspan. Had he been a better shooter last season, he'd be a top-20 lock. Unless he can massage his offensive skillset to a B-plus level in the NBA, he'll probably never be a starter, but talent evaluators view him as an ideal career backup in the frontcourt.
  From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 29
headshot-image
Luka Samanic PF
Croatia • 6'11" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
8th
A spindly power forward who would fit ideally in San Antonio's scheme. But remember, as with many of these picks, we're targeting player slots as opposed to franchise destination. By the time we get to the 29th pick, it's possible if not likely that we'll already have seven or eight trades that have gone through.
  From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 30
headshot-image
Bruno Fernando C
Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
13.6
RPG
10.6
APG
2.0
FG%
60.7
There's a few big men who are tough targets to pin. At one point in his life, Fernando was a borderline lock for top-20 status as a draft pick. And in recent weeks, there's been speculation he could fall as far as the 40s. Truth is, he'll land somewhere in between. Fernando has impressive size, reliable rebounding instincts and doesn't act as a vacuum with the ball.
NBA Mock Draft
Round 2
  From New York Knicks
Round 2 - Pick 1 (No. 31 overall)
headshot-image
Admiral Schofield SF
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Brooklyn
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
11th
PPG
16.5
RPG
6.1
APG
2.0
3P%
41.8%
Schofield did more for his stock in a year's time than almost any player listed above him, Zion included. A year ago, Schofield was not viewed as draftable. After helping Tennessee to its best season in school history, he proved himself as a shooter and reinforced his reputation as a viable defender and terrific vocal leader.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (No. 32 overall)
headshot-image
Dylan Windler SG
Belmont • Sr • 6'8" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Phoenix
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
9th
PPG
21.3
RPG
10.8
APG
2.5
3P%
42.9%
Learned a great system under Rick Byrd at Belmont, and has the intuitiveness to make a 10-year career in the NBA possible. Windler played in the four-out-one-in offensive style, which has led to him being generously graded on many NBA teams' big boards. He understands spacing, shoots well, can rebound, passes in and out of the post.
  From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 2 - Pick 3 (No. 33 overall)
headshot-image
Luguentz Dort SG
Arizona State • Fr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
16.1
RPG
4.3
APG
2.3
3P%
30.7%
Hyper-fun athlete who can belligerently tilt the court, attack with ferocious ease and has a great second pop around the rim. Not efficient, though. Dort is a workout-winner who requires a lot of touches to do his damage. If modern NBA analytic philosophy wins the day here, Dort will likely fall to the second round.
  From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - Pick 4 (No. 34 overall)
headshot-image
Darius Bazley SF
Princeton HS (OH) • 6'9" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
8th
Bazley originally committed to Syracuse in 2018, then reneged, then planned to play in the G League, but ultimately decided to take the year off from organized basketball. It hasn't plummeted his stock. He's going to get picked, but he's considered one of the hardest prospects to target in this year's draft.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (No. 35 overall)
headshot-image
Eric Paschall PF
Villanova • Sr • 6'7" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
9th
PPG
16.5
RPG
6.1
APG
2.1
3P%
34.8%
Athletic prowess, smart player, good rebounder, good ballhandler, great teammate. Paschall will max out as a role player in the pros, but he'll be the quintessential kind of energy guy off the bench. Plus, he's got muscle and can shoot from the perimeter.
  From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 6 (No. 36 overall)
headshot-image
Talen Horton-Tucker SF
Iowa State • Fr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
9th
PPG
11.8
RPG
4.9
APG
2.3
3P%
30.8%
Crazy length (7-1 wingspan on a 6-4 frame) and nice hoops acumen. Horton-Tucker is an outside-the-box prospect. He's got years to go on the defensive end, but if you saw him at Iowa State you saw someone who I think he would have been a top-15 player in college basketball had he returned.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (No. 37 overall)
headshot-image
Carsen Edwards PG
Purdue • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
24.3
RPG
3.6
APG
2.9
3P%
35.5%
It won't be just his absurd run in the NCAA Tournament that will get Edwards drafted in the 30s. I can assure you the combo guard won over every pre-draft interview he had with teams. Edwards plays three inches taller and 15 pounds heavier than he is.
  From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - Pick 8 (No. 38 overall)
headshot-image
Daniel Gafford C
Arkansas • Soph • 6'11" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
16.9
RPG
8.7
APG
0.7
3P%
A first-round sleeper, we'll likely see Gafford cash in on just a little of the stock he had from a year ago. Had Gafford not returned to Arkansas, he was a likely going in the top 25 in 2018. That in mind, he wasn't a bust as a sophomore. He has a good shot, good form, a little wiry, but plenty to work with.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (No. 39 overall)
headshot-image
Chuma Okeke PF
Auburn • Soph • 6'8" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
10th
PPG
12.0
RPG
6.8
APG
1.9
3P%
38.7%
Drops 10-12 spots on my mock due to his injury (he tore his ACL during the NCAA Tournament) and the ensuing reality that he'll miss much of his rookie season. But his size, defensive aptitude and strong handles will lead to a team taking him.
  From Minnesota Timberwolves
Round 2 - Pick 10 (No. 40 overall)
headshot-image
Naz Reid PF
LSU • Fr • 6'10" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Sacramento
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
16th
PPG
13.6
RPG
7.2
APG
0.9
3P%
33.3%
I think Reid's spectrum for getting picked is as wide as any player projected in the second round. He's a power forward with gentle long-range touch and innate athleticism and feel that makes him an intriguing long-term prospect.
  From Atlanta Hawks
Round 2 - Pick 11 (No. 41 overall)
headshot-image
Alen Smailagic C
Serbia • 6'10" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Golden St.
PROSPECT RNK
81st
POSITION RNK
8th
A late injection into the mock here, as Golden State has coveted Smailagić for the better part of a year. With them moving in to get this pick, it's widely believed heading into the draft they've done so in order to stave off potential suitors further down in the second round.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (No. 42 overall)
headshot-image
Deividas Sirvydis SF
Lithuania • 6'8" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
14th
Young prospect (19) who will likely be a draft-and-stash guy. If anything, this year's draft will have fewer of these players than normal. With the potential for this draft to have as many trades as any in history, Sirvydas getting picked is inevitable.
  From Miami Heat
Round 2 - Pick 13 (No. 43 overall)
headshot-image
Shamorie Ponds PG
St. John's • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
19.7
RPG
4.1
APG
5.1
3P%
35.3%
The phrase "he's a bucket" has become a thing in the past year in basketball. Ponds fits the description as well as any player outside the first round. His hoops IQ needs work, but he's a gamer, plays stronger than he looks and has big-play capability.
  From Atlanta Hawks
Round 2 - Pick 14 (No. 44 overall)
headshot-image
Jaylen Hoard PF
Wake Forest • Fr • 6'9" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
13th
PPG
13.1
RPG
7.6
APG
1.5
3P%
22.6%
This is more ambitious than you'll see in most other spots, but Hoard was highly touted as a prospect, has length, played in a bad system and should have the physical tools to be a decade-long backup in the NBA. And it's about this point in the draft where things get murky in a hurry.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (No. 45 overall)
headshot-image
Isaiah Roby SF
Nebraska • Jr • 6'8" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
10th
PPG
11.8
RPG
6.9
APG
1.9
3P%
33.3%
After a good showing at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Roby is a top-30 athlete in this year's crop. Roby is a sure thing to be picked because of his length, solid handle for a player of his size and commitment to playing defense.
  From Brooklyn Nets
Round 2 - Pick 15 (No. 45 overall)
headshot-image
Terence Davis SG
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Orlando
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
10th
PPG
15.2
RPG
5.8
APG
3.5
3P%
37.1%
I'm not sure any player since the start of April has done more good for his draft stock than Davis, who would be a stunner if he went undrafted. From the Portsmouth circuit to elite camp for G League to shining at the NBA Draft Combine and continually impressing in workouts, Davis has been an inspiring story the past 10 weeks.
  From Orlando Magic
Round 2 - Pick 17 (No. 47 overall)
headshot-image
Jalen McDaniels PF
San Diego State • Soph • 6'10" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Sacramento
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
12th
PPG
15.9
RPG
8.3
APG
2.1
3P%
32%
Two years in relative obscurity at San Diego State makes McDaniels one of the best second-round sleepers in this draft. If Sacramento were to wind up with him, the amount of length and athleticism on that young Kings team would potentially turn it into one of the real must-watch clubs for NBA diehards next season.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (No. 48 overall)
headshot-image
Jontay Porter C
Missouri • Soph • 6'11" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Clippers
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
N/A
RPG
N/A
APG
N/A
3P%
N/A
The ACL injury that ended his season is heartbreaking. Between him and his brother, Michael, it's been a lot of what-could-have-been for the family so far. Ultimately, Porter's on the mend and has a high hoops IQ and strong innate feel for the game.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (No. 49 overall)
headshot-image
Zylan Cheatham PF
Arizona State • Sr • 6'8" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
14th
PPG
12.1
RPG
10.3
APG
3.2
3P%
44%
Power wing out of Tempe who I suspect has won over a team or two in the weeks leading up to draft night. He's older, but he's got a raised floor.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (No. 50 overall)
headshot-image
DaQuan Jeffries SF
Tulsa • Sr • 6'5" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Indiana
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
13th
PPG
13.0
RPG
5.6
APG
1.8
3P%
36.6%
The sleeper name of this draft. Jeffries played at Tulsa, where he didn't even rank as one of the five most efficient/proficient players in the AAC last season. But he stands 6-5 with a 7-foot wingspan and has the specs of an enticing second-round type.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (No. 51 overall)
headshot-image
Zach Norvell Jr. SG
Gonzaga • Soph • 6'5" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
11th
PPG
14.9
RPG
4.3
APG
3.1
3P%
37%
Norvell's a hard one to target. If he doesn't get drafted it won't be a surprise at all, but ultimately there's enough athleticism, shooting and raw talent to warrant taking him in the mid-to-late second round. This pick seems vulnerable to trade.
  From Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 2 - Pick 22 (No. 52 overall)
headshot-image
Marcos Louzada Silva SF
Brazil • 6'6" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
16th
Goes by the name "Didi." A 19-year-old that some franchise is going to pluck in the final hour of Thursday's draft. Brazilian-born shooting guard who's a bit slender but has been a steady riser the past three years. Many talent evaluators regard him as a top-60 guy this year.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (No. 53 overall)
headshot-image
Kyle Guy SG
Virginia • Jr • 6'1" / 167 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
18th
PPG
15.4
RPG
4.5
APG
2.1
3P%
42.6%
Unending confidence, a reliable 3-point shot, a highly-rated player coming out of high school, a player who just helped Virginia win its first national championship. Plenty of mock drafts don't have Guy getting picked, but I think his predraft process, his interviews and his coaching is going to wind up getting him picked.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (No. 54 overall)
headshot-image
Tremont Waters PG
LSU • Soph • 5'11" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
15.3
RPG
2.8
APG
5.8
3P%
32.7%
Undersized point guard who is unafraid of the big moment. Waters did not shoot well enough from 3-point range last season to vault him into the 30s or 40s in this draft. But a team that needs a third option at point guard will take him.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (No. 55 overall)
headshot-image
Louis King SF
Oregon • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
12th
PPG
13.5
RPG
5.5
APG
1.3
3P%
38.6%
I am lower on King than maybe anyone. His one and only season at Oregon left plenty to be desired. King will be drafted on potential and is at best a two-year project in adapting to the next level. A little undersized and plenty to grow with, defensively.
  From Portland Trail Blazers
Round 2 - Pick 26 (No. 55 overall)
headshot-image
Jalen Lecque PG
Brewster Acad. (NH) • 6'4" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Clippers
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
5th
Had the option of attending college next season, but instead spurned NC State. I'm of the belief that Lecque had enough intel that he opted to bypass college with the understanding it was likely he would be drafted. The Clippersshould take the low-risk pick.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (No. 57 overall)
headshot-image
Tacko Fall C
UCF • Sr • 7'7" / 289 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
11.1
RPG
7.6
APG
0.5
FG%
74.8
The man is 7-6 and markedly improved every year he was in college. Has the NBA really moved on from the prospect of drafting a human who is 7-6? That's hard to accept, but could prove true. Then again, he played well vs. Duke! There is a place for someone this big in the modern NBA, even with Fall's faults.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (No. 58 overall)
headshot-image
Joshua Obiesie PG
Germany • 6'6" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Golden St.
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
12th
A 6-6 point guard who's only 19 years old and could be viewed as one of the premier back-end value picks of the second round. If Golden State gets wild with its draft-day movement, he makes sense as a long-term what-if.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (No. 59 overall)
headshot-image
Dedric Lawson F
Kansas • Jr • 6'8" / 233 lbs
Projected Team
Toronto
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
15th
PPG
19.4
RPG
10.3
APG
1.7
3P%
39.3%
Not an efficient big, not a long-range big, but too good of a player last season not to warrant being taken in this year's draft. It's not a strong, and among lengthy power forwards, it's not exceedingly deep. Lawson was one of the 10 best players in college basketball last season, although the question with him will be usage.
  From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - Pick 30 (No. 60 overall)
headshot-image
Miye Oni SG
Yale • Jr • 6'6" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Sacramento
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
12th
PPG
17.1
RPG
6.3
APG
3.6
3P%
37.1%
An under-the-radar value pick out of Yale, Oni is a draftnik's dream of a late-second-round prospect. Well-built, efficient, projects well enough and has the tools to adapt. I've got him sliding in on the back end of the draft, but it would not stun me to see him go as high as 48th.
