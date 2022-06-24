The Cleveland Cavaliers hit a home run in the 2021 NBA Draft by selecting USC big man Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick, so on Thursday, they hoped that lightning would strike twice by taking his older brother. With the No. 49 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Cavs selected fellow USC Trojan Isaiah Mobley to pair with his more famous brother.

The elder Mobley fell to the second round for a reason. While his brother was the perfect modern NBA big man, Isaiah has plenty of work to do if he's going to stick in the NBA. He's a solid athlete who played decent basketball on both ends of the floor in college, but he needs to add some weight and get stronger defensively. His 3-point shot only started to come on last season, and he's going to need it to hold up if he's going to contribute to an NBA offense.

Teams frequently try to add brothers of their best players when possible. Thanasis Antetokounmpo has famously made a career out of being a wonderful teammate to his brother Giannis and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks. Seth Curry played some preseason games with Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors before he caught on, and Goran Dragic played with his brother Zoran Dragic in both Miami and Phoenix.

Now the Mobley brothers can continue that tradition. Evan is going to be a mainstay in Cleveland for years to come, and now, he'll get to build his career with his family by his side.