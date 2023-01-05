Round 1 - Pick 1 Victor Wembanyama C France • 7'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.9 RPG 9.6 BPG 3.0 3P% 29.6% LeBron James said he is "like an alien." Stephen Curry thinks he is "like a cheat code." I think he's the clear No. 1 in this class and it is not close. "He's a giraffe," one scout told me recently of Wembanyama. "The head on his shoulders, the skill level, seeing that in person scouting him you just fantasize about the upside with him."

Round 1 - Pick 2 Scoot Henderson PG G League Ignite • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.5 RPG 5.0 BPG 6.5 3P% 33.3% Henderson is the clear consolation prize for whichever teams finishes runner-up in the Wembanyama sweepstakes. He'd be a pretty clear No. 1 pick contender in most years with the way he can explode by defenders with his speed, and his competitive spirit is unrivaled among guards in this class. Tough, fiery lead guard who plays with an edge on both ends and will make some NBA team very happy.

Round 1- Pick 3 Amen Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.7 RPG 5.6 APG 5.9 3P% 20.8% Both Amen and his twin brother, Ausar, should be in the mix here. I give a slight lean to Amen for now because of his polish as a playmaker and handler but they both have combo guard abilities to run an NBA offense and have serious athletic pop to boot.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Nick Smith Jr. SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.8 RPG 1.8 APG 1.8 3P% 30% A knee injury delayed the start of the season for Smith, who was the No. 1 recruit in his class, and again it has hampered his freshman season as he's now indefinitely out again dealing with it. Short-term it's a bummer. Long-term he's still a top-five talent in the class with superstar potential.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Brandon Miller SF Alabama • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.1 RPG 8.6 APG 2.1 3P% 44.1% The most productive freshman in college basketball and it's not close. Miller leads all SEC players in scoring this season and has been killer from 3-point range, too. Great size + scoring combo that'll make him plug-and-play at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ausar Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.2 RPG 7.8 APG 5.2 3P% 33.3% Splitting hairs between Ausar and Amen -- the twins are both elite prospects -- but Ausar slots in at No. 6 a few spots behind his brother. Not quite the passer his brother is but every bit the scorer and then some. Shooting it much better than his brother from 3-point range thus far this season and has a knack for getting to his spots and scoring in bunches.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Cam Whitmore SF Villanova • Fr • 6'7" / 232 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.7 RPG 6 APG 0.7 3P% 28.6% An injury kept Whitmore out to start the season for Villanova but even as he is working his way back into a full-time role, he is putting up numbers -- and most importantly looks the part -- of the top-10 talent we expected he'd be. Long wing who is a slasher type but has some silk to his game as well. Would love to see his shot from deep improve but can't nitpick too much. No. 4 prospect for me in this class.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 8 Keyonte George SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.6 RPG 4.3 APG 3.7 3P% 33.7% The production has been there for George but the recognition thus far has not quite followed. That'll come soon. He's a terrific offensive weapon who at Baylor is putting on full display his scoring ability while also developing and showing a ton of promise as a facilitator. Unselfish microwave guys are a rarity so teams are going to trip over themselves to score him in the lottery.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 9 Cason Wallace PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.9 RPG 3.6 APG 3.9 3P% 45.6% Kentucky's offense is a total mess right now but Wallace is one of the lone bright spots. He's shooting a really good number from 3-point range -- 45.6% -- and it seems he's becoming more entrusted with initiating the offense and facilitating, too. Those are all just bonuses for him, though, because Wallace's defensive impact and ability to affect games with his length and anticipation on the perimeter is the real elite skills he brings. Defense generally isn't fun to watch but his individual consistent effort is a joy.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 10 Anthony Black PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'7" / 198 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.2 RPG 5.2 APG 3.7 3P% 36.1% Black has leveled off a bit since a hot end to November but with Nick Smith Jr. out, he continues to operate as the leading assist man and a focal point as a scorer as well. His creation ability at his size gives off some strong Cade Cunningham vibes.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jett Howard SG Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.6 RPG 2.7 APG 2.6 3P% 36.8% One of the biggest risers this college basketball season. Has gone from a possible two-year prospect to a potential one-and-done lottery pick. Howard has an excellent combo of size and scoring ability that makes him very appealing at the wing spot.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Dariq Whitehead SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 7.6 RPG 2.2 APG 1 3P% 26.7% After starting the season injured, Whitehead has started slow with Duke but come on strong of late with consecutive double-digit scoring performances (spaced three weeks part because of an injury) to close out the 2022 calendar year. Talent is evident, but obviously would like to see him string together a run where he's uninjured and impactful. Buying, and think this is probably closer to his floor in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jarace Walker PF Houston • Fr • 6'8" / 240 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.8 RPG 5.9 APG 1.8 3P% 36.4% Ideal frame and built-out physically to be impactful right away in the NBA as a true power forward. Plays with a ton of energy and hustle and already producing as a relentless offensive rebounder for a Houston team that's arguably the best in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gregory Jackson PF South Carolina • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.9 RPG 7.5 APG 0.6 3P% 33.8% In the lottery and likely to only see his stock rise as the season progresses. Jackson turned 18 just less than a month ago but seems to be clicking right now as a do-it-all forward. The rebounding and scoring is plenty impressive but his ability to space the floor and shoot from 3-point range adds a threat that makes him a really dynamic weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Gradey Dick SF Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 14.6 RPG 5.3 APG 1.9 3P% 46.8% Killer shooter, quick release, big frame and plays with that to his advantage as a glass-crasher. Does a little of everything and a fiery competitor who plays with an edge.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Leonard Miller SF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 195 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 14.7 RPG 11.3 APG 1.7 3P% 20.0% Miller tested the NBA Draft waters and had some first-round buzz before ultimately withdrawing and committing to the G League Ignite. Now he's putting on a show as a scorer and rebounder who, while still a tad raw, has the physical tools and size to warrant mid-to-late lottery consideration.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 17 Dillon Mitchell SF Texas • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 8 RPG 4.8 APG 0.4 Mitchell blossomed into a bona fide five-star who finished as the No. 5 player in the 2022 recruiting class and now looks like a lottery contender because of his elite athleticism and defensive wizardry. Will need to improve his scoring but checks a lot of boxes for a high-upside pick with a nice foundation.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kris Murray PF Iowa • Jr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 20.4 RPG 9.8 APG 1.9 3P% 37.1% Iowa is down bad right now but Murray is still putting up massive numbers in his new starring role for the Hawkeyes. He's coming off a career-high 32-point explosion vs. Penn State and his shooting combined with his big frame makes him borderline lottery material in this class.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 19 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Fr • 7'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.8 RPG 8.6 APG 1.4 3P% 28.6% Filipowski was the third-highest ranked recruit in Duke's class but has thus far been the best player not just in his class but on the team. At 7-feet he plays with a ton of awareness as a passer and has the shot to be a floor-spacing five-man.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Terrence Shannon Jr. SG Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 17.8 RPG 5.4 APG 2.9 3P% 33.3% If you've been around these streets with me for long you know I've been a Shannon stan dating back to his early time at Texas Tech. The full breakout appears to be happening this season at Illinois as the team is funneling its offense through him and he's responding with career production.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dereck Lively II C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 4 RPG 3.5 BPG 2.0 Still a believer long-term in Lively but it's becoming an increasingly tough sell in the short-term to keep him here. He's playing right around 20 minutes per game and doing very little with it; in six games this season he has scored two or fewer points. Perplexing. At 7-foot-1 though the size and shot-blocking are pieces on which he can build on, and the hope is that the light flicks on with him eventually. (This season would be preferred, but he'll be a first-rounder no matter if it does or not.)

Round 1 - Pick 22 Terquavion Smith SG NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 165 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.1 RPG 3.6 APG 5.3 3P% 34.4% Smith is a twitchy athlete who I thought was a first-round talent a year ago before withdrawing and returning to NC State. He's basically held steady production-wise but his improvement as a passer and decision-maker has unlocked even more upside for him.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 23 Kel'el Ware C Oregon • Fr • 7'0" / 210 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 8.9 RPG 5.1 APG 1 3P% 29% Seven-footers who can step out and hit 3-pointers and who move the way Ware does as a live above-the-rim athlete don't come around often. The production hasn't quite been there with Oregon but as an off-the-bench piece the flashes of athleticism, size and scoring make him impossible to ignore inside the top 30 picks.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 24 Brice Sensabaugh SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 15.9 RPG 4.5 APG 1.2 3P% 46.6% As a four-star prospect ranked 85th in his class, Sensabaugh wasn't even on the one-and-done radar entering the season. But his production with Ohio State is tough to ignore. Uses his big frame well and smashing in his role as a rotation piece hitting 47% of his 3-pointers on the year.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 25 Marcus Sasser SG Houston • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.9 RPG 2.8 APG 2.7 3P% 32% Sasser is one of the best two-way weapons in college basketball as a lockdown perimeter defender on one end and a smooth operator who can create for himself and for others on the offensive end. Might be overlooked because of his 6-2 frame and his age (he'll turn 23 later this year) but he can clearly play.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Colby Jones SG Xavier • Jr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 16th PPG 14.3 RPG 5.2 APG 5.6 3P% 45% Rare third-year breakout from Xavier who is wowing this season by hitting nearly 50% from 3-point range -- by far a career-best -- and on a career-high attempts, too. Major promise shown here as a playmaker as well.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 27 Jalen Wilson SF Kansas • Jr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 13th PPG 20.6 RPG 8.4 APG 2.9 3P% 33.7% Kansas lost a ton of pieces from its title team but has maintained its contender status thanks to the leap Wilson has made. He's improved from 3-point range and remains one of the best rebounding wings in the sport. Not quite 3-and-D -- the 3-point shooting may not be a reliable weapon for him just yet -- but someone who can bring energy and versatility as a rotational piece.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 28 Julian Strawther SG Gonzaga • Jr • 6'7" / 205 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 13.5 RPG 7.5 APG 0.8 3P% 42.3% Strawther's been nails in a bigger role with Gonzaga this season and has somehow been more efficient from 3-point range despite drawing more attention. Big guards who can hit from deep with regularity and serve in that role -- like he did last season -- makes him an easy projection to the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Adem Bona PF UCLA • Fr • 6'10" / 235 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th PPG 8 RPG 4.5 BPG 1.4 Bona's not setting the world on fire in the box score but he's quietly been a steadying presence in the post for UCLA even in a smaller role than you might expect from someone of his five-star pedigree. Very efficient so far with his opportunities and his timing affecting and blocking shots has been on full display.