CHICAGO — The basketball gods have spoken through the oracle of the draft lottery, delivering on Tuesday one of the more memorable nights in recent history as the San Antonio Spurs secured the No. 1 pick and the right to draft French sensation Victor Wembanyama. It's the third time in franchise history the Spurs will pick No. 1 after doing so in 1987 and 1997, in both cases securing franchise cornerstones in David Robinson and Tim Duncan. Now Wembanyama, by all accounts, appears next in that lineage.
Our first post-lottery mock draft projects as much, anyway, and that likely won't change anytime soon. Wembanyama finished as the leading scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker in the Pro A this season and is well on his way to winning league MVP at a ripe 19 years old. He's been viewed for months -- if not longer -- as the front-runner to be the No. 1 pick, and the Spurs are expected to make him that.
Things get interesting beyond Wembanyama, though. With the Hornets winning the No. 2 pick, Scoot Henderson may not be the favorite to be selected in that spot despite being considered one of the top-two prospects in the class. With LaMelo Ball in tow, this version of our mock instead has Charlotte selecting Alabama wing Brandon Miller to pair with Ball as a big-bodied scoring wing for the future.
Henderson in this scenario falls all the way to Portland at No. 3 -- a dream scenario that gives the Trail Blazers a player that may be viewed in other classes as the top prospect. On down, Henderson's G League Ignite teammate Leonard Miller, in the midst of a strong week at the Draft Combine, also cracks our mock at No. 21.
Our full post-lottery mock draft is below.
Round 1 - Pick 1
It was always Wembanyama. It was just a matter of his destination. Foregone conclusion that he'll now be headed to San Antonio, even if Spurs brass after winning the pick seemed to play coy.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs
Hard to imagine Charlotte taking Scoot Henderson with LaMelo Ball in place. Miller fits perfectly in the Hornets' system as a big, scoring wing.
Round 1- Pick 3
Maybe not the most seamless fit next to Damian Lillard, but Henderson's the clear top prospect available here for the Trail Blazers.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Thompson is an elite playmaker who possesses the ability to make advanced reads as a potential lead guard. He profiles as someone who could be the initiator for an NBA offense, potentially setting up Houston to maximize its investments in Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Cam Whitmore SF
Villanova • Fr • 6'7" / 232 lbs
Detroit has very few glaring holes on its roster but wing is absolutely one of them. Whitmore is one of the most explosive vertical athletes in this class who can hit 3-pointers and attack closeouts. Good fit next to Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arkansas • Fr • 6'7" / 198 lbs
Black had a great freshman season with Arkansas and profiles as a connective tissue in the NBA because of his size, skill, scoring and playmaking. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in place he could be a key piece in the backcourt to help expand Orlando's offensive system.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Houston • Fr • 6'8" / 240 lbs
Walker could go as high as No. 5 to Detroit in this draft so this would be a nice value for the Pacers. He's a physically ready prospect who plays with relentless energy on both ends and projects cleanly as a do-it-all power forward who can stretch the floor.
Round 1 - Pick 8
There's some steam behind Thompson that he might be one of the five best prospects in this class. Would be huge for the Wizards if he hits as a do-it-all combo guard.
Round 1 - Pick 9
UCF • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs
The meteoric rise last season of Santa Clara star Jalen Williams -- and his subsequent stellar season as a rookie with OKC -- has taught us not to overlook mid-major stars. Hendricks is perhaps the latest example of that, as he starred for UCF last season as a sharpshooting forward who can protect the rim and be a havoc-wreaker on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Gradey Dick SF
Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
Tall wings who have the ability to shoot it -- and do so successfully in the multitude of ways Dick can shoot it -- don't come around every draft. His game is tailor-made for an NBA role player with room to grow into more alongside a superstar in Luka Doncic.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kentucky • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs
Perhaps Orlando looks elsewhere here after going guard with its first pick in this mock, but Wallace's skill set is so different and complementary to Black that the two could coexist successfully. One of the best playmaking defenders in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 195 lbs
OKC was in the bottom half of the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage last season and Hawkins would be a clear fit in its system next to two playmaking guards in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 185 lbs
Toronto's built a versatile roster full of players who can thrive being used in multiple ways. George projects mostly as a chucker who can create his own offense, but there's some playmaking to his game that reminds of Bradley Beal.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kris Murray PF
Iowa • Jr • 6'8" / 220 lbs
Murray had a breakout season for Iowa averaging north of 20 points per game while showing off range as a 3-point shooter. He's a combo forward who brings versatility, polish and size, all assets for a team looking to surround Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram with weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Indiana • Fr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
NBA teams are always on the hunt for combo guard/creators like Hood-Schifino, and he flashed enough on both ends at Indiana to push for a potential lottery spot in this year's draft. Great frame, really good defensively, and knows how to attack and make plays off the bounce. His shot needs to become more developmentally consistent but the tools here are undeniable.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Kobe Bufkin SG
Michigan • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs
A second-year player for Michigan, Bufkin blossomed into a bona fide first-round talent this past season. He has a nice combination of scoring and creation that might make him an appealing two-way guard in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Rupert is a toolsy prospect with a great frame and a defensive baseline that presents promise, but he remains very raw in terms of what he can bring to the table on the offensive end. If his shot comes around, there's a lot to like, but there's not much right now that suggests he can be an NBA player anytime soon. Definitely a developmental prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 230 lbs
The stats listed above don't do justice to how impactful Lively was at the end of the season for Duke and how impactful he can be as an NBA player. He's an above-the-rim threat on both ends of the floor who can be a game-changer defensively protecting the basket.
Round 1 - Pick 19
South Carolina • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs
I'm not ranking Jackson this high on the Big Board -- he's closer to 30 than 20 for me -- but I won't be surprised if he goes higher than expected and jumps into this range by the draft. The former No. 1 overall recruit in his class reclassified and is one of the youngest players in the class. NBA teams love youth with room to grow, and Jackson presents an intriguing developmental case.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs
A nagging knee injury cost Smith Jr. real exposure to showcase himself on a big stage this season after carrying momentum into the season as a potential top-three pick. But the No. 1 recruit from the 2022 class, an immensely talented scorer and slasher, is still someone I think teams will be glad to bring in and develop, and in this range he'd be a no-brainer.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs
As a four-star prospect ranked 85th in his class, Sensabaugh wasn't even on the one-and-done radar entering the season. But his production with Ohio State is tough to ignore. Uses his big frame well and smashed in his role as a rotation piece hitting 40.5% of his 3-pointers on the year.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Miller tested the NBA Draft waters and had some first-round buzz before ultimately withdrawing and committing to the G League Ignite. Now he's built upon that momentum as a scorer and rebounder who, while still a tad raw, has the physical tools and size to warrant mid-to-late lottery consideration.
From New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 220 lbs
Whitehead had a topsy-turvy season at Duke and didn't quite live up to expectations as a five-star, consensus top-five recruit, in part because of injuries and inconsistencies that resulted from that. ESPN reported that his preseason right foot injury did not heal properly and requires a follow-up procedure, so teams will want to make sure his medicals check out.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Indiana • Jr • 6'9" / 245 lbs
Big men who don't shoot 3-pointers don't pop off the page as definite first-rounders, and yet Jackson-Davis by most measures appears to be an anomaly. He's a dominant interior scorer and rebounder who shows great touch and makes great plays as a passer.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jett Howard SG
Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 215 lbs
This is a bit of a plunge from where I last had Howard -- which was late lottery -- but I'm still very much in on him as a top-30 player in this class. Really good shooter with an excellent frame who has touch on floaters, in the mid-range and from beyond the 3-point line.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Colby Jones SG
Xavier • Jr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
One of my favorite prospects in this class. Jones is one of those players who can fade in and out of games, then you look up and he has 10 points, seven assists and eight rebounds. Impacts winning in a variety of ways.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 27
UCLA • Sr • 6'7" / 225 lbs
A four-year player who may be overlooked by teams looking for youth, Jaquez doesn't wow with athleticism, but he's a smooth operator who has the smarts and skill to stick as a role player.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 28
Coulibaly is a late riser in the 2023 class who has showed flashes of excitement for Mets 92 as a teammate of Victor Wembanyama's. He's a raw prospect who has the physical ability, athleticism and length that teams like in wings.
From Boston Celtics
Round 1 - Pick 29
NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 165 lbs
Smith is a twitchy athlete who I thought was a first-round talent a year ago before withdrawing and returning to NC State. He basically held steady production-wise but his improvement as a passer and decision-maker has unlocked even more upside for him.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 30
Amari Bailey SG
UCLA • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs
After Peyton Watson was snagged in the first round last year after an underwhelming one-and-done season at UCLA, I find it highly unlikely Bailey and his five-star pedigree slip further in this draft. He was admittedly streaky, but he flashed some scoring punch down the stretch for the Bruins and has nice flash as an athlete that could make him a slasher/scorer type in the league.