Round 1 - Pick 1 Victor Wembanyama C France • 7'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Wembanyama is unlike any prospect who has ever existed and will go No. 1 in this draft regardless of which team picks first. It's impossible to overstate the upside of a 7-foot-4 center who rim-protects like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and creates offense on the other end like a future MVP.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Scoot Henderson PG G League Ignite • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.7 RPG 4.5 APG 5.8 3P% 28.0% Henderson was sidelined for more than a month earlier this season after suffering a fractured nose and concussion. But the 6-2 lead guard has been mostly terrific since returning and looks like a wonderful consolation prize for whatever franchise finishes second in the lottery.

Round 1- Pick 3 Brandon Miller SF Alabama • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19 RPG 8.3 APG 2 3P% 44.4% Miller wasn't even a top-10 prospect in the Class of 2022, which seems ridiculous in hindsight. He's a 6-9 wing who is averaging nearly 20 points per game, and shooting above 44% from 3-point range on more than seven attempts per game for an Alabama team that's running through the SEC and a realistic contender to win the national championship.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jarace Walker PF Houston • Fr • 6'8" / 240 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.5 RPG 6.5 APG 1.7 3P% 40.7% Walker is 6-8, 240-pound 19-year old who very much looks the part. He's the second-best college player on a legitimate national-title contender who is shooting above 40% from 3-point range and is versatile and strong enough to defend guards and centers.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Amen Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd This 6-7 guard is one of the two Thompson twins expected to go in the top 10 of this draft. His perimeter shot is an obvious concern — but he's a top-shelf athlete who can really pass it with undeniable upside and star-potential.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Keyonte George SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.5 RPG 4.4 APG 3 3P% 34.3% George has solidified himself as the best player on a team with two other high-level guards who helped Baylor win the 2021 NCAA Tournament. At 6-4, he has respectable size for his position and the ability to shot-create in late shot-clock situations and make jumpers from deep, which is obviously valuable in today's NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Nick Smith Jr. SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.8 RPG 1.8 APG 1.8 3P% 30% Smith has only played five games for the Razorbacks this season reportedly because of a knee issue. That's not ideal for Arkansas — but isn't the type of minor thing that has ever kept someone as talented as this 6-5 guard from being selected in the top 10 of an NBA Draft.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Cam Whitmore SF Villanova • Fr • 6'7" / 232 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.6 RPG 5.5 APG 0.7 3P% 34.7% Whitmore is similar to Walker in the sense that he just doesn't look like a typical teenager. He's an explosive athlete who shoots it well enough from 3-point range to make him a lock for the top-10 of this draft even if Villanova is having a disappointing season.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 9 Ausar Thompson SF Overtime Elite • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 4th Imagine having twins and both of them developing into NBA Draft lottery picks. His brother is considered the slightly better prospect, but the Thompson twins are similar and potentially special at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Gradey Dick SF Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 14.5 RPG 5 APG 1.6 3P% 42.5% Wing-shooting has never been more important in the NBA than it is right now. Dick is a wing with great size who is shooting above 40% from 3-point range for one of the great programs in the sport that has a chance to win back-to-back national titles.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 11 Brice Sensabaugh SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 16.7 RPG 5.5 APG 1 3P% 44.9% Sensabaugh was only ranked as the 65th-best prospect in the Class of 2022, which suggests he was never supposed to be a one-and-done first-round pick. But the 6-6 wing has been tremendous since enrolling at Ohio State, where's averaging more than 17 points and shooting better than 47% from the field.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jett Howard SG Michigan • Fr • 6'8" / 215 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15 RPG 2.6 APG 2.2 3P% 39.2% Multiple former NBA players told me Howard was the best NBA prospect at last year's Iverson Classic even though he was ranked outside of the top 40 of the Class of 2022. Everything that's happened since then suggests the former NBA players were closer to right than wrong.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Fr • 7'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.5 RPG 9.3 APG 1.3 3P% 28.7% Filipowski is a 6-11 big who is an elite rebounder and comfortable 3-point shooter. At this point, he's the best NBA prospect in Duke's top-ranked recruiting class.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Hawkins SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 195 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 9th PPG 16.4 RPG 4 APG 1.3 3P% 40.5% Hawkins has developed into a dynamic scorer who could help UConn compete for a trip to the Final Four. He's a wing with size who is shooting above 40% from 3-point range on more than seven attempts per game.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Anthony Black PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'7" / 198 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.8 RPG 5.3 APG 4.1 3P% 30.3% Black is only a reliable jumper away from being a lottery pick. The 6-7 guard is an interesting playmaker on the wing who has been the Razorbacks' best freshman in the absence of Smith making any notable impact.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jalen Hood-Schifino PG Indiana • Fr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.2 RPG 3.9 APG 4.2 3P% 39.4% Hood-Schifino is a combo guard with size who can shoot. He's been up and down for an up-and-down Indiana team for much of this season but still projects as a quality NBA player for many years to come.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 17 Gregory Jackson PF South Carolina • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.1 RPG 6.5 APG 0.8 3P% 34.4% Jackson reclassified and enrolled at South Carolina, ensuring he'd be the latest one-and-done lottery pick to play a mostly insignificant season of college hoops. Still, the 6-9 18-year-old is immensely talented and worthy of being picked in the lottery.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Cason Wallace PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.3 RPG 3.6 APG 3.6 3P% 40.8% Wallace's back issues this season have caused a concern, if only because they're unusual for a player his age. Still, his potential to be a two-way lead guard is intriguing, especially considering he's shooting above 40% from 3-point range for a big-brand SEC program.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 19 Dariq Whitehead SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8.4 RPG 2.3 APG 1.2 3P% 36.7% Whitehead suffered a lower-leg injury in January that reportedly looked scarier than it actually is. When he'll return is unclear but his athleticism and potential is easy to see and why he'll likely go in the first round regardless of the fact that he's had an underwhelming freshman season to date.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Maxwell Lewis SF Pepperdine • Soph • 6'7" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PPG 17.9 RPG 5.7 APG 2.8 3P% 36.3% Lewis has developed into a big-time scorer and reliable 3-pointer shooter in his second season in the West Coast Conference. He projects as a nice 3-and-D prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kris Murray PF Iowa • Jr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 20.7 RPG 8.2 APG 1.8 3P% 34.6% Murray's twin brother (Keegan Murray) developed into a top-five pick at Iowa. This Murray won't quite do that but has still shown enough as a versatile two-way player to be selected in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Rayan Rupert PG France • 6'6" / 192 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK There's not a franchise in the NBA that isn't in the market for a wing with size who can guard multiple positions and make 3-pointers. Rupert appears capable of doing those things.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 23 Marcus Sasser SG Houston • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.4 RPG 2.7 APG 3.2 3P% 36.9% Any lead guard who can create scoring opportunities off the bounce, guard his position and make perimeter jumpers is an obvious NBA prospect. He might be a high-floor/low-ceiling prospect, but at this point in any draft teams should be thrilled to simply find a player who will stick.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Terquavion Smith SG NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 165 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.5 RPG 3.4 APG 4.6 3P% 34.3% If Smith were a pure point guard he'd go 10 spots higher than this. As it is, he's a lesser prospect but still worthy of a first-round prick because he's an instant-offense scorer and ever-improving passer who projects as a rotation player as long as he shows he's not too much of a defensive liability.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 25 Jaime Jaquez Jr. G UCLA • Sr • 6'7" / 225 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PPG 16 RPG 7.9 APG 2.5 3P% 32.8% Jaquez is a little older and a tad less-athletic than most first-round picks — but he just knows how to play basketball. Franchises that focus on that will be glad they did and likely get a steal near the bottom of the first round.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 26 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Soph • 6'10" / 231 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 17.6 RPG 7.9 APG 1.6 3P% 38.5% Holmes is a great example of how a top-100 high school prospect can enroll at a non-power-conference school and still remain on NBA franchises' radars. He's a 6-10 big with a jumper that has improved in two years at Dayton.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Taylor Hendricks PF UCF • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PPG 14.7 RPG 7.1 APG 1.6 3P% 39.6% Hendricks is arguably the most out-of-nowhere prospect in college considering he was only ranked 67th in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. His ability to shoot from both the free throw line and 3-point line is an indicator that he'll be a shooter in the NBA.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 28 Dereck Lively II C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 4.7 RPG 4.6 APG 1 3P% 11.1% Lively's likely only season at Duke hasn't been great — but he's been better lately. The 7-foot center isn't a modern big but his ability to alter shots and catch lobs at the rim is still valuable.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 29 Leonard Miller SF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 195 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 15.6 RPG 8.6 APG 0.7 3P% 32.0% Miller is a wing with tremendous size who has shown he can play on or off the ball. His shot is the swing-skill that'll determine whether he was a good or bad pick at this point in the draft.