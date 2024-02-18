The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening. The contest features the Western Conference matching up against the Eastern Conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The NBA has returned to the traditional All-Star Game format with conference teams and 12-minute quarters.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The West is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest West vs. East odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 359. Before you make any East vs. West picks or 2024 NBA All-Star Game predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall has to say, given his mastery of NBA picks.

With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Bruce joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. Marshall now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members. Over the 2022-23 and 2023-2024 NBA seasons, he returned $1,256. He also is 52-35-1 (+1256) with his last 88 NBA picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Marshall has locked in on the NBA All-Star Game from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for All-Star Game:

West vs. East spread: West -2.5

West vs. East over/under: 359 points

West vs. East money line: West -135, East +114

WEST: LeBron James is suiting up in his 20th All-Star Game

EAST: Tyrese Haliburton leads the NBA in assists (11.7)

West vs. East picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why East can cover

The Eastern Conference roster is loaded. Antetokounmpo is leading the way for this side. Antetokounmpo brings a powerful and athletic presence onto the floor. He is unstoppable once he gets downhill and attacks the basket. He ranks third in the league in scoring (30.8), sixth in rebounds (11.2), and ninth in field-goal percentage (60.1).

Guard Tyrese Haliburton is making his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance. This time it's in his home arena. Haliburton has been an outstanding playmaker with the offensive arsenal to score from anywhere on the floor. He leads the NBA in assists (11.7) with 21.8 points. He also shoots 40% from beyond the arc. See which team to pick here.

Why West can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is an outstanding weapon on the offensive side. Curry is constantly moving off the ball to create space from defenders but he also owns a lighting quick release. The 35-year-old ranks sixth in the NBA in scoring (28) with five assists and shoots 42% from 3-point land.

Center Nikola Jokic excels in multiple aspects of the game. Jokic has superb court vision as a facilitator while showcasing such a soft touch around the basket. The six-time All-Star is fourth in the league in both rebounds (12) and assists (8.9) but 13th in scoring (26.1). Additionally, he's second in the NBA in double-doubles (44). See which team to pick here.

How to make 2024 NBA All-Star Game picks

Marshall has analyzed this matchup, found a critical X-factor, and locked in his best bet. He's sharing what it is only at SportsLine.

What is the best bet for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the All-Star Game spread hits, all from the expert who is on a sizzling 52-35 run on his NBA picks, and find out.