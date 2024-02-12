The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-16) host the Philadelphia 76ers (31-21) in an Eastern Conference showdown on Monday. The Sixers got back on track and halted their four-game losing streak. On Feb. 10, Philadelphia beat the Washington Wizards 119-113. Meanwhile, Cleveland is red-hot. The Cavs have won nine games in a row. The Cavaliers outlasted the Toronto Raptors 119-95 on Saturday. Joel Embiid (knee) remains out for Philadelphia.

76ers vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -10

76ers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 229.5 points

76ers vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -483, Philadelphia +366

PHI: The Philadelphia 76ers have hit the 4Q money line in 50 of their last 86 games

CLE: The Cleveland Cavaliers have won 34 of their last 47 games

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is the top offensive threat for the Cavs. Mitchell is a gifted scorer with outstanding athleticism to soar to the rim. The Louisville product ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring (28.2) with 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. On Feb. 7 against the Wizards, Mitchell logged 40 points, eight rebound and five assists.

Forward Evan Mobley is a force in the frontcourt. The USC product averages 15.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and shoots 58% from the field. In Saturday's win over the Raptors, Mobley had 17 points and 11 boards. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey takes over the role as the main offensive weapon on the court with Embiid sidelined. The Kentucky product also has a reliable perimeter shot. Maxey averages 25.7 points with a team-high 6.4 assists per game. On Saturday, he tallied 28 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Forward Tobias Harris is another capable offensive threat. Harris owns a knockdown jumper from all three levels while being a consistent rebounder. The Tennessee product logs 17.7 points, six rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus points in three of his last six games. See who to back at SportsLine.

