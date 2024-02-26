Nikola Jokic was at it again on Sunday, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists. His stunning performance was the latest in a historic three-game stretch that has bolstered his case for a third MVP award.

Jokic's hot streak has coincided with a three-game winning streak for the defending champions, who are now 39-19 on the season and 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder in the crowded race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The only thing that hasn't gone right for Jokic lately is that his "bad teammates" didn't get him any gifts for his birthday. With his unique brilliance once again on full display, here are all the numbers you need to know from this three-game stretch:

27.3, 16.7, 15.0

Those are Jokic's averages over the last three games: 27.3 points, 16.7 rebounds and 15 assists. He's also shooting 68.6% from the field to continue another incredibly efficient campaign. His consistency has been perhaps the most impressive aspect of this run. Here's a look at his lines from each game:

Feb. 22 vs. Wizards: 21 points (10-of-10 FG), 19 rebounds, 15 assists

Feb. 23 vs. Trail Blazers: 29 points (12-of-17 FG), 15 rebounds, 14 assists

Feb. 25 vs. Warriors: 32 points (13-of-24 FG), 16 rebounds, 16 assists

80, 50, 45

If you go by totals, Jokic has put up 82 points, 50 rebounds and 45 assists in these three games. He is the second player in NBA history to have at least 80 points, 50 rebounds and 45 assists in a three-game span, joining Wilt Chamberlain, who did so in March of 1968.

14

Jokic's passing has always been his best attribute, and after Sunday's win, he's fourth in the league with 9.3 assists per game. He's also fourth in potential assists per game at 14.8. During this hot streak, his teammates have been helping him out by knocking down shots, and he's recorded at least 14 assists in each game. Combine that with how he's controlled the glass recently and Jokic is now the first player in NBA history with at least 14 rebounds and 14 assists in three consecutive games.

30, 15, 15

The win over the Warriors was Jokic's biggest scoring night of this period, as he put up 32 points for his 18th 30-point game of the season. In the process, he registered his third career game with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists. That moved him past Wilt Chamberlain (two) for the second-most such games in NBA history. Only Oscar Robertson (11) has more.

139

Jokic, of course, easily got another triple-double in the win over the Warriors on Sunday. That was the 18th triple-double of the season and the 139th of his career. As a result, he moved past LeBron James for fourth on the NBA's all-time triple-double leaderboard (including playoffs). Only Russell Westbrook (210), Oscar Robertson (189) and Magic Johnson (168) have more than Jokic.

29

In the first game of this span, Jokic had a triple-double in the Nuggets' easy win over the Wizards. And with that, he had a triple-double against all 29 other teams in the league. The only other players who have done the same are James and Westbrook, who also have the privilege of triple-doubles against every team, including those they played on.