Houston Rockets star center Alperen Sengun is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, per Stadium. Sengun reportedly avoided a "major injury," per ESPN, after taking an awkward fall and needing a wheelchair to get off the court during Houston's 112-104 win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

The play came with less than a minute to play and the Rockets leading by eight. Kings center Domantas Sabonis stole the ball and raced down the floor for a layup. Sengun chased him down and fouled him, but landed awkwardly and immediately looked to be in significant pain.

In addition to the sprained ankle, Sengun is also reportedly dealing with a bone bruise in his knee from the fall.

Here's the play where he was injured:

Sengun was having a breakout season for the Rockets. New coach Ime Udoka decided to build much more of Houston's offense around the third-year center, and Sengun has rewarded him with 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and five assists per game this season. Even despite Houston's slide down the standings, he was still expected to finish near the top of the voting for the Most Improved Player award.

Without Sengun, Houston is very thin in the front court. The Rockets traded for Steven Adams at the deadline hoping he would be their backup center next season, but he is out for this season due to an injury he suffered in Memphis. Young forward Tari Eason is also out for the year due to a leg injury. The Rockets are already 4.5 games out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. With Sengun out for the remainder of the season, any slim hope they might have had of reaching the postseason is likely gone.