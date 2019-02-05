Anthony Davis trade rumors: Pelicans want four draft picks from the Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans want a whole lot more in a possible trade for Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to the latest report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, not only do the Pelicans want a trade package featuring all of the Lakers' young core in Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, they also want four draft picks, consisting of first and second-round draft selections.

In addition to that overwhelming package, the Pelicans also want the Lakers to absorb Solomon Hill's $12.7 million contract for the 2019-20 season. It had already been previously reported that the Lakers would use the stretch provision on Hill and end up waiving him.

"The Pelicans haven't countered the Lakers' offers but do have expectations that Johnson will overwhelm them with young players and a historic haul of draft picks. To New Orleans, that means four first-round and second-round picks as part of a trade package, league sources told ESPN. The Pelicans want to be compensated -- perhaps even overcompensated -- for bypassing the chance to open up the process in the offseason and delivering Davis to the Lakers now. The Lakers are currently offering the Pelicans a package that includes forwards Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, guard Lonzo Ball and two first-round picks, as well as a willingness to absorb the remaining $12.7 million on Solomon Hill's contract in the 2019-20 season, league sources told ESPN."

It's become clear that the Pelicans are leveraging the threat of the Boston Celtics -- along with other potential NBA suitors -- in the upcoming offseason by trying to force the Lakers' hand before the trade deadline this Thursday. We're all well aware the Lakers are clawing for their playoff lives at the current moment, which will continue on Tuesday night when they face the Pacers (7 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on). Furthermore, the Pelicans are also cognizant of the fact that the Lakers have struck out on their last two major targets, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and are desperate to pair a second star with LeBron James.

The leverage is obviously in the Pelicans' hands. If they don't pull off a deal before the deadline, it's not going to hurt them. They will have the Celtics, Lakers and several other NBA teams barking down the door in an attempt to acquire the All-Star big man.

However, the Lakers are desperate as they have a golden opportunity to acquire Davis with no other competition before the deadline. This all becomes a matter of how much the Pelicans are going to ask for and how much the Lakers are willing to give up.

Considering we have two full days before the trade deadline comes to a close, enjoy this cat-and-mouse game between both sides.