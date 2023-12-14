MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has moved into fifth place on the NBA's all-time 3-point list with 2,451, passing Kyle Korver in the process. Lillard reached the milestone in the third quarter of the team's matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

A few minutes after halftime, Lillard and Brook Lopez switched roles, with the big man playing provider. Lopez drove, drew multiple defenders and found a wide-open Lillard on the wing, who buried the shot with ease.

At the first timeout after Lillard's accomplishment, the Bucks played a video from Korver, who is now the Atlanta Hawks' assistant general manager:

"Dame Lillard. Congratulations man, you are now in the top-five all-time -- all-time -- for 3-pointers made in a career. Not many people can say that they are top-five in anything. I used to be able to say that. Not anymore, but that's OK. Because, you know, you're one of those guys that changed the game. You are. And I've always admired watching you shoot and pulling from things I would watch from your play, from your mechanics.

"So congratulations. Well deserved. Keep on going. One day people will be coming after you, and it's all good because ultimately that just means the game is getting better. So congrats man, and all the best to you. Keep firing away."

Lillard is the third active player to reach the top five and now trails only Reggie Miller, James Harden, Ray Allen and Steph Curry on the all-time list. He's 109 3s behind Miller, so he will pass him sometime late this season, and as long as he stays healthy he should eventually move ahead of Allen as well. Surpassing Harden and Curry seems unlikely, however, given both are still active and similar ages.

Prior to the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle had high praise for Lillard and his place in the game.

"Dame, along with Steph, are two of the big pioneers of the ultra-long 3-point shot," Carlisle said. "I think Terry Stotts is a guy that is underrated as a coach and he took Dame on Day One and had him working on things to play to his ability to shoot the ball from long range.

"Those high pick-and-rolls up near halfcourt and those one-dribble pull-ups have become automatic... people should not overlook Dame in the history and evolution of today's game and the importance that he's had in it."