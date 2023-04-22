A first-round matchup in the 2023 NBA playoffs features the Milwaukee Bucks traveling to play the Miami Heat in Game 3 on Saturday evening. These teams split the first two matchups, with Milwaukee logging a 138-122 victory on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is questionable while Wesley Matthews (calf) is sidelined for Milwaukee. Tyler Herro (hand) is out for the Heat.

Heat vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -5

Heat vs. Bucks over/under: 220 points

Heat vs. Bucks money line: Heat +158, Bucks -190

MIA: 14-25-4 ATS at home this season

MIL: 19-17-5 ATS on road this season

Why the Bucks can cover



Regardless of Antetokounmpo's status, Milwaukee has several scoring options. Forward Khris Middleton is a smooth three-level scorer in the frontcourt. Middleton knows how to consistently get to his spots and be efficient from the field. The three-time All-Star currently leads the team in scoring (24.5) with 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. In Game 1, Middleton dropped 33 points, nine boards and four assists.

Guard Jrue Holiday has been an exceptional two-way force for this group. Holiday plays elite defense and owns superb court vision as a playmaker. The two-time All-Star can score from all over the floor. Holiday leads the team in assists (13.5) with 20 points per game. In Game 2, he notched 24 points, five boards and 11 assists. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler is a sound producer on both ends of the court. Butler plays defense at a high rate and can defend multiple positions. The six-time All-Star owns an all-around offensive game and will find his way into the lane. Butler leads the squad in scoring (30), assists (7) and steals (2.5). He dropped 25 points and three assists in Wednesday's contest.

Center Bam Adebayo is a powerful player in the lane. Adebayo has the strength and speed to guard positions three through five with no hesitation. The Kentucky product uses his leaping ability to finish above the rim and can knock down mid-range jumpers with no problem. Adebayo is averaging 20 points, seven boards and four assists per game. In Game 1, he supplied 22 points, nine boards and seven assists. See which side to back at SportsLine.

