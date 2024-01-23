Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns made a bunch of history on Monday night. Embiid scored a career and franchise high 70 points in the 76ers' win over the Spurs, and Towns followed that with 62 points -- also a career and franchise high -- in the Timberwolves' loss to the Hornets.

Here's a look at how the night breaks down by the numbers. We will continue adding to this story.

1

Embiid is the one and only player to score 70 points in a Sixers uniform, supplanting Wilt Chamberlain's previous franchise high of 68. Chamberlain previously set the record Dec. 16, 1967.

Towns was already the only player in Timberwolves history to score 60 in a game, and now, obviously, his 62 is the new franchise record. The highest single-game total for a Timberwolves player not named Towns is the 52 points Mo Williams put up in 2015.

2

Towns joins Chamberlain as the second center in history to record multiple 60-point games. Towns' previous career and franchise high was 60 against the Spurs in 2022.

4

The number of times in NBA history that two players have surpassed 60 points on the same night.

Jan. 22, 2024: Embiid (70) and Towns (62)

April 9, 1978: David Thompson (73) and George Gervin (63)

Jan. 17, 1962: Jerry West (63) and Chamberlain (62)

Dec. 8, 1961: Chamberlain (78) and Elgin Baylor (63)

9

Number of players to reach 70 points in an NBA game: Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, David Thompson, Kobe Bryant, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, and now Joel Embiid.

10

Towns is the first player in NBA history to record at least 10 made 2-pointers, 10 made 3-pointers and 10 made free throws in a single game.

18

Remarkably, Monday night marked the 18-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's 81-point game against the Raptors on January 22, 2006.

21

Minnesota became the 21st team in history to lose a game in which one of its players scored at least 60 points. It happened to Wilt Chamberlain 11 times. Michael Jordan twice. And one time each to Gervin, Bernard Kind, Thompson, Booker, Kemba Walker, Bradley Beal, Lillard and now Towns.

44

Towns now holds the record for first-half points with 44, two more than the 42 first-half points that Kobe Bryant scored in 2003 against Michael Jordan's Wizards (he wound up with 55 total).

In terms of points in either half, Towns is fourth all-time behind Bryant (55), Booker (51) and Brandon Jennings (45), all of whom did their work in the second half.

59

Embiid's previous career high, which came against the Jazz in 2022. Embiid had 59 by the end of the third quarter on Monday.