The fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers attempt to take a comfortable lead in their 2024 Eastern Conference first-round playoff series when they host the No. 5 seed Orlando Magic in Game 2 on Monday in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Cleveland, which is looking to win its first playoff series since 2018, drew first blood with a 97-83 victory in Saturday's opener. Orlando has gone even longer without a postseason series win, as it has lost five in a row since sweeping Atlanta in the 2010 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Cavaliers vs. Magic spread: Cleveland -5.5

Cavaliers vs. Magic over/under: 202.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Magic money line: Cleveland -218, Orlando +180

CLE: The Cavaliers are 15-0 when holding opponents under 100 points in 2023-24

ORL: The Magic are 1-12 all-time in Game 2s on the road and have lost nine straight

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland got off to a strong start this postseason after losing its first-round series against New York in five games last year. Donovan Mitchell, who averaged a team-high 26.6 points during the regular season, led the Cavaliers with 30 on Saturday. The 27-year-old guard has reached the 30-point mark in two of his four meetings with the Magic in 2023-24.

Center Jarrett Allen and forward Evan Mobley also came up with solid performances in Game 1, as they each recorded a double-double. Allen finished with 16 points and 18 boards, while Mobley also scored 16 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. The 26-year-old Allen also posted double-doubles in his final two regular-season meetings with Orlando, registering 14 points and 11 boards on Jan. 22 before notching 18 and 10, respectively, on Feb. 22. See which team to pick here.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando shot just 32.6% from the field in the series opener but had five players reach double figures in points. Forward Paolo Banchero, who led the Magic during the regular season with an average of 22.6 points, scored a team-high 24 in his playoff debut. The first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the 21-year-old also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out five assists.

Franz Wagner scored 18 points and also had seven boards while blocking three shots. The 22-year-old forward has produced at least 14 points in each of his five meetings with the Cavaliers in 2023-24. Guard Jalen Suggs finished with 13 points while forward Jonathan Isaac and center Moritz Wagner both had 10 points and five rebounds, with the latter doing so off the bench. See which team to pick here.

