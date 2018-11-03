Celtics' Marcus Smart raps about his $52M contract, penthouse suite in music video

Marcus Smart may not be the highest-paid member of the Boston Celtics, but he has no problem touting his money.

The fifth-year guard signed a four-year, $52-million contract extension with the Celtics over the summer, and it appears he wasted no time taking his cash to the rap game. As Collider and TMZ Sports discovered this week, Smart teamed up with his friend Trey Davis and rapper iAmCompton to record a song all about his new deal, and the group even made a music video to go with it.

That music video, per TMZ, was "never supposed to see the light of day, but enough people got wind of it and they decided to drop it to the public."

And thus, Smart's hip-hop career was born with such original lyrics like:

"52 mil, that's a new deal, 13 a year, (explicit), that's how I live ...

Penthouse suite, (explicit), that's a new feel ...

Bought the top floor because I need the room ...

Walk-in closet for my Gucci and Lou ...

Red bottoms, but I'm rockin' that blue ...

Ice on my neck and it's keepin' me cool ...

52, 52, 52, 52 mil"

In fairness, Smart's bars and delivery, subtle but smooth, are probably the best of the song, for whatever that's worth.

Even still, he's got a lot of work to do to catch up to Marvin Bagley III.

You can see Smart's entire music video, which features a Brandon Ingram cameo, on YouTube (warning: contains explicit language):

On the court, Smart and the Celtics seem to be doing just fine, too. Boston has won six of its first eight games in 2018-19 and is hot on the trail of the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks after the first couple of weeks into the season.