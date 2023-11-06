Former San Antonio Spurs lottery pick Josh Primo is expected to have his two-way contract with the Clippers converted to a standard deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Primo, 20, was the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft but hasn't played in an NBA game since being suspended for exposing himself to women on the Spurs' staff.

The Clippers signed him to a two-way deal in September and the standard deal will give Primo a chance to return to the NBA. The league suspended Primo for four games in September, saying "Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures. Nevertheless, this conduct does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline."

Primo only appeared in 54 games for the Spurs and posted career averages of 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. It's unclear where he will fit in with the Clippers, who have plenty of high-profile guards ahead of him on the depth chart.

Los Angeles has experienced quite a bit of roster movement as of late. The Clippers traded Nic Batum and Robert Covington to acquire James Harden and PJ Tucker from the Philadelphia 76ers in hopes of improving their title odds.

They added last year's assists leader to pair with Russell Westbrook and a pair of two-way stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul Geroge and could be a force in the Western Conference if healthy. Harden is expected to make his team debut Monday night against the Knicks.