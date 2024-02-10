The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in an interconference matchup on Saturday. Los Angeles is 34-16 overall and 19-5 at home, while Detroit is 8-43 overall and 4-20 on the road. The Clippers defeated the Pistons, 136-125, in Detroit on Feb. 2 in their first meeting of the season and Los Angeles has won nine straight against the Pistons.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Clippers are 16-point favorites in the latest Clippers vs. Pistons odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is set at 236 points.

Clippers vs. Pistons spread: Clippers -16

Clippers vs. Pistons over/under: 236 points

Clippers vs. Pistons money line: Clippers: -1555, Pistons: +888

DET: The Pistons are 5-1 ATS over their last six games

LAC: The Clippers are 8-3 ATS over their last 11 games

What to know about the Pistons

The Pistons were one of the most active teams at the NBA trade deadline, being involved in four different moves. Detroit sent two of its top-five scorers to the Knicks (Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks) and will begin experimenting with new lineups on Saturday. In what's already been one of the most challenging seasons for a team in NBA history with the Pistons off to an 8-43 start will become even tougher. And a matchup against the red-hot Clippers while sporting a short-handed bench is a tough first task for the new-look Pistons.

Cade Cunningham continues to grow into the unquestioned floor general for the Pistons as he's averaging 22.4 points and 7.4 assists per game this season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will be relied upon even more, especially early as the new players learn to play with one another. Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is averaging 27.3 points over his last four contests as the backcourt tandem of Cunningham and Ivey will test themselves against one of the best teams in the NBA on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers are coming off their first home loss in nine contests after falling to the Pelicans, 117-106, on Wednesday. Los Angeles won four straight and 17 of their last 20 games before suffering that loss. The Clippers are playing some of the best basketball in the NBA and are right in the mix for the best record in the Western Conference thanks to good health and the trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden excelling together over recent weeks.

The Clippers have the seventh-best scoring offense (118.5 ppg) paired with the eighth-best scoring defense (112.4 ppg) in the NBA this season. They are the most efficient 3-point shooting team in the NBA (39.9%) with their big three all shooting better than 40% from beyond the arc. Leonard is averaging 24.2 ppg on 53.1% shooting, including 45.6% from deep this season, as Los Angeles looks to start a new winning streak at home against the struggling Pistons on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

