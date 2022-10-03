The 2022-23 NBA season tips off in about two weeks, and there's no shortage of storylines to follow as we approach Oct. 18. The Golden State Warriors look to defend their championship crown, the Brooklyn Nets will try to put the offseason drama behind them to win a title and the always newsworthy Los Angeles Lakers will aim to prove that a team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook can be successful.
There's also the anticipation of Donovan Mitchell suiting up for the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded by the Utah Jazz, as well as Rudy Gobert and the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves, who shocked everyone by landing the defensive big man from the suddenly rebuilding Jazz. Other big storylines include the Knicks eyeing a return to the playoffs behind new signee Jalen Brunson, James Harden running it back with an improved Philadelphia team and Luka Doncic trying to prove the Mavericks' run to the conference finals was no fluke.
It was a busy summer in the NBA, and in preparation of the upcoming season we've got you covered with a team-by-team season preview leading up to the first night of action. Below you'll find links to each team's preview and dates for upcoming ones, in order from last to first of how our CBS Sports staff voted each team to finish in their respective conference.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Monday, Sept. 26
- East 15: Indiana Pacers -- Roster, things to know
- West 15: Utah Jazz -- Roster, things to know
Tuesday, Sept. 27
- East 14: Orlando Magic -- Roster, things to know
- West 14: San Antonio Spurs -- Roster, things to know
Wednesday, Sept. 28
- East 13: Detroit Pistons -- Roster, things to know
- West 13: Houston Rockets -- Roster, things to know
Thursday, Sept. 29
- East 12: Charlotte Hornets -- Roster, things to know
- West 12: Oklahoma City Thunder -- Roster, things to know
Friday, Sept. 30
- East 11: Washington Wizards -- Roster, things to know
- West 11: Sacramento Kings -- Roster, things to know
Monday, Oct. 3
- East 10: New York Knicks -- Roster, things to know
- West 10: Portland Trail Blazers -- Roster, things to know
Tuesday, Oct. 4
- East 9: Chicago Bulls -- Roster, things to know
- West 9: Los Angeles Lakers -- Roster, things to know
Wednesday, Oct. 5
- East 8: Atlanta Hawks -- Roster, things to know
- West 8: New Orleans Pelicans -- Roster, things to know
Thursday, Oct. 6
- East 7: Toronto Raptors -- Roster, things to know
- West 7: Minnesota Timberwolves -- Roster, things to know
Friday, Oct. 7
- East 6: Cleveland Cavaliers -- Roster, things to know
- West 6: Dallas Mavericks -- Roster, things to know
Monday, Oct. 10
- East 5: Miami Heat -- Roster, things to know
- West 5: Memphis Grizzlies -- Roster, things to know
Tuesday, Oct. 11
- East 4: Brooklyn Nets -- Roster, things to know
- West 4: Phoenix Suns -- Roster, things to know
Wednesday, Oct. 12
- East 3: Philadelphia 76ers -- Roster, things to know
- West 3: Denver Nuggets -- Roster, things to know
Thursday, Oct. 13
- East 2: Boston Celtics -- Roster, things to know
- West 2: Los Angeles Clippers -- Roster, things to know
Friday, Oct. 14
- East 1: Milwaukee Bucks -- Roster, things to know
- West 1: Golden State Warriors -- Roster, things to know