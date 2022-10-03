The 2022-23 NBA season tips off in about two weeks, and there's no shortage of storylines to follow as we approach Oct. 18. The Golden State Warriors look to defend their championship crown, the Brooklyn Nets will try to put the offseason drama behind them to win a title and the always newsworthy Los Angeles Lakers will aim to prove that a team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook can be successful.

There's also the anticipation of Donovan Mitchell suiting up for the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded by the Utah Jazz, as well as Rudy Gobert and the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves, who shocked everyone by landing the defensive big man from the suddenly rebuilding Jazz. Other big storylines include the Knicks eyeing a return to the playoffs behind new signee Jalen Brunson, James Harden running it back with an improved Philadelphia team and Luka Doncic trying to prove the Mavericks' run to the conference finals was no fluke.

It was a busy summer in the NBA, and in preparation of the upcoming season we've got you covered with a team-by-team season preview leading up to the first night of action. Below you'll find links to each team's preview and dates for upcoming ones, in order from last to first of how our CBS Sports staff voted each team to finish in their respective conference.

Monday, Sept. 26

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Thursday, Sept. 29

Friday, Sept. 30

Monday, Oct. 3

Tuesday, Oct. 4

East 9: Chicago Bulls -- Roster, things to know

West 9: Los Angeles Lakers -- Roster, things to know

Wednesday, Oct. 5

East 8: Atlanta Hawks -- Roster, things to know

West 8: New Orleans Pelicans -- Roster, things to know

Thursday, Oct. 6

East 7: Toronto Raptors -- Roster, things to know

West 7: Minnesota Timberwolves -- Roster, things to know

Friday, Oct. 7

East 6: Cleveland Cavaliers -- Roster, things to know

West 6: Dallas Mavericks -- Roster, things to know

Monday, Oct. 10

East 5: Miami Heat -- Roster, things to know

West 5: Memphis Grizzlies -- Roster, things to know

Tuesday, Oct. 11

East 4: Brooklyn Nets -- Roster, things to know

West 4: Phoenix Suns -- Roster, things to know

Wednesday, Oct. 12

East 3: Philadelphia 76ers -- Roster, things to know

West 3: Denver Nuggets -- Roster, things to know

Thursday, Oct. 13

East 2: Boston Celtics -- Roster, things to know

West 2: Los Angeles Clippers -- Roster, things to know

Friday, Oct. 14