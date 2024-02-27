The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 25-32 overall and 14-16 at home, while Utah is 27-31 overall and 9-20 on the road. The Jazz have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Hawks.

This time around, the Hawks are favored by 1 point in the latest Hawks vs. Jazz odds, and the over/under is 236 points. Before entering any Jazz vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Utah vs. Atlanta. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Hawks vs. Jazz spread: Hawks -1

Hawks vs. Jazz over/under: 236 points

Hawks vs. Jazz money line: Hawks: -120, Jazz: +100

Hawks vs. Jazz picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks came into Sunday's match having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They took down the Orlando Magic 109-92. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Hawks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dejounte Murray, who almost dropped a triple-double with 25 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. The Hawks also got some help courtesy of Jalen Johnson, who dropped a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Atlanta is 8-4 in its last 12 games when playing as the favorite. In addition, the Hawks are 14-4 against the spread in their last 18 games played on a Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the Jazz came into Sunday's matchup having lost five straight, but that streak is now over. They put the hurt on the San Antonio Spurs with an impressive 128-109 victory. The Jazz got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Lauri Markkanen out in front who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Markkanen continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Jazz are scoring 118.0 points per game on average, which ranks ninth in the NBA. Markkanen leads the team in scoring with 23.4 points per game, while Collin Sexton (17.8 ppg) and Jordan Clarkson (17.3) are also capable scorers. Utah is 21-20 against the spread in its last 41 games when playing as the underdog.

How to make Hawks vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Jazz vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 63-39 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.