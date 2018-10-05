Jimmy Butler trade update: Clippers, Timberwolves discussing deal for All-Star forward, per report

As the Jimmy Butler saga drags on, trade talk involving the Timberwolves and interested teams had seemed to die down a bit in recent days. But just because nothing new was being reported, that doesn't mean teams weren't trying to swing a deal, as we know now.

According to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Clippers have jumped into the mix in recent days, reaching out to the Wolves on a possible deal for Butler. The Clippers, though, have apparently run into the same problems every other team has faced. The Wolves' asking price is too high, and Tom Thibodeau still apparently prefers to try and convince Butler to rejoin the team. Via Yahoo Sports:

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers have had ongoing discussions about a trade centered around All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Timberwolves' asking price has been deemed too high thus far, with multiple players and picks being requested, sources said. In any deal with the Clippers, Minnesota would prefer to acquire forward Tobias Harris, sources said. Various trade packages have been proposed on both sides, but the Clippers do not intend to trade Harris, sources said. The Timberwolves' brass hasn't fully engaged the Clippers' pitches, sources said, because it is believed that president of basketball operations/head coach Tom Thibodeau is holding out hope that he can persuade Butler to rescind his trade request.

While Butler has reportedly told the Wolves in recent days that his preferred destination is the Miami Heat, the Clippers were reportedly one of the three teams on Butler's original list of teams he wanted to be traded to. At this point, though, Butler would likely be fine with any deal that gets him out of Minnesota.

Although he had wrist surgery in the offseason, Butler fully plans to honor his contract and play in regular season games, even if he's still on the Wolves. Knowing that, it seems Thibodeau may be willing to ride this out and call Butler's bluff. That, of course, could be good for the Wolves this season -- Butler is better than anyone they would get back in a trade -- but would harm their future, as Butler would walk for nothing. However, considering the reported drama between Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, there's no guarantee that things would even play out well this season if Butler stuck around.