The second half of the NBA season begins on Thursday with the Philadelphia 76ers (32-22) hosting the New York Knicks (33-22) in an Eastern Conference showdown. Before heading to the All-Star break, New York dropped four games in a row. On Feb. 14, the Orlando Magic beat the Knicks 118-100. Meanwhile, Philadelphia lost to the Miami Heat 109-104 in its last outing.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The 76ers are a 1-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 60-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. 76ers. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for 76ers vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -1

Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 227.5 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -115, New York -105

PHI: The Sixers are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games

NYK: The Knicks are 0-6 ATS in their last six games

Knicks vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson has been the Knicks' best player all season long. Brunson has sweet ball handles that create space from defenders and scores from all three levels with ease. The Villanova product ranks seventh in the league in scoring (27.6) and 14th in assists (6.5). On Feb. 14 against the Magic, Brunson finished with 33 points and six assists.

Guard Donte DiVincenzo has made a serious impact in New York. DiVincenzo spaces the floor due to his smooth shooting stroke. The 27-year-old is fearless when attacking the paint. DiVincenzo averages 13.6 points, 2.5 assists, and shoots a career-high 41% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, he totaled 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey is now thrust into a larger role with Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined. Maxey uses his quickness to penetrate the paint and owns a soft touch around the rim. The Kentucky product utilizes his reliable jumper to knock down perimeter shots. Maxey logs 25.7 points and a team-high 6.4 assists per contest. On Feb. 14 versus the Heat, he racked up 30 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

Forward Tobias Harris provides Philadelphia with a calm three-level scorer. Harris can create mismatches. His speed gives power forwards fits and has the post-up game to overpower smaller defenders. The Tennessee product averages 17.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest. In the Feb. 9 matchup against the Hawks, Harris had 21 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make 76ers vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 234 points. The model also says one side hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 60-36 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.