The Chicago Bulls (39-42) and the New York Knicks (49-32) square off in a Sunday afternoon tilt. The Knicks head into this battle on a four-game winning streak. New York defeated the Brooklyn Nets 111-107 on Friday. On the other side, Chicago knocked off the Washington Wizards 129-127 in its last outing.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks are 15-point favorites in the latest Bulls vs. Knicks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5.

Bulls vs. Knicks spread: New York -15

Bulls vs. Knicks over/under: 216.5 points

Bulls vs. Knicks money line: New York -1111, Chicago +714

CHI: The Bulls are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against the Knicks

NYK: The Knicks are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson has been an exciting playmaker for New York. Brunson has the footwork to be shifty in the lane but also has a reliable jumper to hit those perimeter shots consistently. He's averaging 28.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per contest. Brunson has dropped 35-plus points in five of his last six games. In his last outing against the Bulls, the 27-year-old had 45 points, eight assists, and went 7-of-12 from beyond the arc.

Guard Josh Hart is his fellow Villanova product and has terrific chemistry with Brunson. Hart excels in transition as both a slasher and a shooter from the outside. Additionally, Hart is always fighting on the boards. He puts up 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest. On April 9 versus the Bulls, Hart finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.

Why the Bulls can cover

Small forward DeMar DeRozan is an athletic scorer. DeRozan has a reliable mid-range jumper and has a quick first step to get into the paint. The 34-year-old averages 23.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. In Thursday's win over the Pistons, DeRozan totaled 39 points, four boards, and seven assists.

Guard Coby White can score in bunches in the backcourt. White has the skills to score from anywhere on the floor with the speed to fly down the court. The North Carolina product logs 19 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per contest. On April 9 against the Knicks, White notched 24 points and six assists.

