The New York Knicks will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans in an interconference matchup on Tuesday. New York is 35-23 overall and 20-9 at home, while New Orleans is 34-24 overall and 17-12 on the road. The Pelicans defeated the Knicks, 96-87, in New Orleans on Oct. 28 in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday from Madison Square Garden in New York City. New Orleans is a 3-point favorite in the latest Pelicans vs. Knicks odds, and the over/under is 218.5 points.

Knicks vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -3

Knicks vs. Pelicans over/under: 218.5 points

Knicks vs. Pelicans money line: Knicks: +131, Pelicans: -155

NO: The Pelicans are 14-8-1 ATS this season following a loss

NYK: The Knicks are 3-4-1 ATS as a home underdog

What to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans have dropped back-to-back contests for the first time in a month and are coming off a 114-106 defeat to the Bulls on Sunday. New Orleans is about to begin a stretch with five of its next six games on the road, beginning with the trip to New York. New Orleans has had three different leading scorers over its last three games with Brandon Ingram most recently leading the way with 22 points on Sunday. The 26-year-old is second on the team with 21.4 points per game, behind Zion Williamson (22.4 ppg).

Madison Square Garden can bring the best out of visiting superstars playing in what's been coined "The World's Most Famous Arena" with many players dreaming of huge performances at MSG one day. Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, had 34 points and nine rebounds in his only career game at Madison Square Garden. Williamson (foot) and CJ McCollum (ankle) are questionable for tonight. Williamson played 33 minutes against the Bulls on Sunday but McCollum missed the contest. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Knicks

The Knicks are coming off a chaotic and controversial 113-111 victory over the Pistons on Monday. After Jalen Brunson missed a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter with the Knicks trailing 111-110, New York forced two turnovers before Detroit crossed midcourt, with Brunson ultimately finding Josh Hart for a three-point play with 2.8 seconds left for the game's final points. The referees admitted after the game a foul should have been called during one of the plays the Knicks forced a turnover, but alas, New York escaped with a much-needed victory.

The Knicks have struggled as of late, dropping five of their last seven games and nearly losing to the 8-49 Pistons at home on Monday. New York continues to be without Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow), and their absences are beginning to be felt in the win/loss column. Brunson is averaging 27.7 points and 6.7 assists, including having 35 points and 12 assists against the Pistons yesterday, but the Knicks are seeking consistent offensive production behind him. See which team to pick here.

