An Eastern Conference tilt features the New York Knicks (6-5) and the Washington Wizards (2-9) battling on Friday night. The Knicks are rolling, winning four of their last five games. On Wednesday, the Knicks knocked off the Atlanta Hawks 116-114. The Wizards are in a massive slump, dropping eight of their last nine matchups. The Dallas Mavericks beat the Wizards 130-117 in their last outing. RJ Barrett (illness) is questionable for New York.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. New York is a the 6.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Wizards odds. The over/under for total points is set at 227.5. Before making any Wizards vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 80-43 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Wizards vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Wizards spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks vs. Wizards over/under: 227.5

Knicks vs. Wizards money line: Knicks -262, Wizards +209

NYK: 7-3-1 ATS this season

WAS: 5-6 ATS this season

Knicks vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson thrives as the go-to offensive option and playmaker. The 27-year-old averages 22.7 points, three rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He's scored at least 24 points in five of his last seven games. In the win over the Hawks, Brunson supplied 24 points and eight assists.

Guard Immanuel Quickley is a floor-spacing threat in the backcourt. Quickley has a sweet stroke on the perimeter with a knack for drawing contact when attacking the lane. The Kentucky product is putting up 15 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He's logged at least 17 points in three of his last four games. On Wednesday, Quickley finished with 20 points, four assists and went 3 of 5 from three. See which team to pick here.

Why the Wizards can cover

Forward Kyle Kuzma is an effective player in the frontcourt. Kuzma has a knack for scoring in a variety of ways and piling up rebounds. The Utah product is leading the team in scoring (23.9) with 6.1 rebounds, and three assists per game. He's also shooting 35% from downtown. In Monday's loss to the Raptors, Kuzma notched a season-high 34 points, three assists and three 3-pointers.

Guard Jordan Poole is another main source of offense. The Michigan product is averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 assists per game. In his last outing, Poole totaled 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. Forward Deni Avdija has good vision and instincts on the floor. Avdija plays with outstanding energy, logging 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. See which team to pick here.

How to make Wizards vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Wizards 10,000 times and is leaning Under, with the teams projected to score 225 points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Knicks vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 80-43 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.