Kobe Bryant challenges Giannis Antetokounmpo to win MVP this season

Over the past week, Kobe Bryant has been popping up on everyone's favorite social media website, Twitter dot com, to issue random challenges to athletes and musicians alike.

He told Isaiah Thomas to make All-NBA First Team, he suggested to DeMar DeRozan that he rekindle an old friendship from his youth, which was a little weird, and also issued challenges to Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix, Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman, and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

No one really knew what was going on, or why Kobe was doing this, but then again, no one has really understood any of Kobe's strange projects since his retirement.

After those few challenges, though, it was silence from Kobe, which was a disappointment to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was hoping to be challenged by the Lakers legend.

Still waiting for my challenge.. @kobebryant — GiannisAntetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 24, 2017

Well, on Sunday morning, he got his wish.

And Kobe needed only three letters to issue this challenge.

Well then. How's that for a test?

The youngster from Greece is coming off a stunning season in which he became the first player to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals, and if he keeps that play up he could be right there in the MVP discussion.

But with the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook also out for the honor, Giannis will have his work cut out for him.