The Denver Nuggets will look to continue their domination of the Los Angeles Lakers when the two meet in Game 2 of a first-round postseason series of the 2024 NBA playoffs on Monday. After winning Game 1, 114-103, Denver has now defeated the Lakers in nine straight games, including the postseason. This is the ninth playoff series between the two franchises, however it was Los Angeles that has dominated those meetings, winning each of the first eight before Denver broke through in last year's postseason.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 10 p.m. ET. Denver is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Nuggets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters the second week of the 2024 NBA playoffs on a 90-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Los Angeles vs. Denver. Here are the NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -7.5

Lakers vs. Nuggets over/under: 223.5 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Lakers +240, Nuggets -303

LAL: The Over is 16-8 across the Lakers' last 24 games

DEN: Denver is 8-8 against the spread over its last 16 games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver center Nikola Jokic is an unstoppable offensive force thanks to both his scoring and playmaking. The two-time MVP had 32 points and seven assists, to go along with 12 rebounds and two steals, in the Game 1 victory. Jokic put up these numbers without turning the ball over once which shows his efficiency despite such a high usage rate. That Game 1 performance was just par for the course for the Serb against the Lakers as he averaged 29.3 points, 12 rebounds and 9.0 assists versus L.A. across three regular season games.

The Nuggets also have balance around their superstar as the other four starters all scored in double-figures in Game 1. Jamal Murray continues to meet the moment of the postseason after a 22-point, 10-assist outing, and he averages 24.9 points in his postseason career, compared to 17.5 points in the regular season. That 7.4-point increase is the largest in NBA history, with a minimum of 20 postseason games. Additionally, this was his third game this season versus the Lakers with at least 20 points and 10 assists, compared to just five other games like that versus every other team combined. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lakers can cover

Lakers center Anthony Davis is a two-way force, as evident by his standout Game 1 performance. Davis supplied 32 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. He's coming off a stellar regular season in which his rebounds (12.6) was a career-high while his assists (3.5) was his second-highest, to go along with 24.7 points and 2.3 blocks.

He's a big part of a highly efficient offense as the Lakers finished the regular season ranking second in field goal percentage, eighth in 3-point percentage and sixth in points per game. On defense, the Lakers can stretch to the perimeter as they allowed the third-fewest made 3-pointers and the sixth-lowest 3-point percentage. Meanwhile, LeBron James was his typical otherworldly self during his 21st NBA season as he shot his best 3-point percentage of his career (41%) and had his highest field goal percentage (54%) since donning the purple and gold in 2018. See which team to pick here.

How to make Lakers vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 224 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60% of simulations.

