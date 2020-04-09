LeBron James and family dance to Drake's 'Tootsie Slide' in TikTok video
James is becoming the TikTok King
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is just like so many of us during quarantine -- he's making a fool out of himself dancing on TikTok. With nearly all sports across the world paused due to the coronavirus, athletes are filling the day with other activities, like choreographed social media dances with their family.
James is one of the athletes who is creating a presence on the app, thanks to his kids' accounts, and he's been vocal about not caring if he embarrasses himself. If you haven't seen him dancing yet, let's just say he's not the worst, but I am glad basketball worked out for him.
The three-time NBA Champion often joins his wife Savannah and their three kids, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri in putting their spin on viral TikTok dances. The latest one they tackled was Drake's "Tootsie Slide" which has taken social media by storm.
He posted their performance on Instagram and I have to say, their youngest Zhuri should take home the MVP Trophy.
Any choreographed dance, especially when it involves a group of people, takes practice. Their next TikTok needs to show what rehearsals look like in the James family.
Does LeBron try to take control as the champion athlete in the family? Does Bryce pick the filming location? A behind-the-scenes look into LBJ trying to get the moves down is the quarantine content we need right now.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garnett wants to bring back SuperSonics
The future Hall of Fame inductee wants the franchise reactivated
-
Kobe Bryant's book tops bestseller list
Before Bryant's death in January, he spoke passionately about his creative projects -- specifically...
-
NBA reveals details for HORSE contest
Eight current and former NBA and WNBA players will participate in the competition
-
Curry surprises nurse with FaceTime call
Shelby Delaney, and ICU nurse, always wears a Curry jersey under her scrubs
-
Slow summer will enhance '21 free agency
Get ready for one of the craziest free-agent summers in NBA history
-
Mock Draft: Knicks move up, draft LaMelo
New York makes a power play and burns a valuable future pick in hopes that LaMelo Ball can...
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers