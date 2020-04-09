LeBron James and family dance to Drake's 'Tootsie Slide' in TikTok video

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is just like so many of us during quarantine -- he's making a fool out of himself dancing on TikTok. With nearly all sports across the world paused due to the coronavirus, athletes are filling the day with other activities, like choreographed social media dances with their family.

James is one of the athletes who is creating a presence on the app, thanks to his kids' accounts, and he's been vocal about not caring if he embarrasses himself. If you haven't seen him dancing yet, let's just say he's not the worst, but I am glad basketball worked out for him.

The three-time NBA Champion often joins his wife Savannah and their three kids, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri in putting their spin on viral TikTok dances. The latest one they tackled was Drake's "Tootsie Slide" which has taken social media by storm.

He posted their performance on Instagram and I have to say, their youngest Zhuri should take home the MVP Trophy.

Any choreographed dance, especially when it involves a group of people, takes practice. Their next TikTok needs to show what rehearsals look like in the James family.

Does LeBron try to take control as the champion athlete in the family? Does Bryce pick the filming location? A behind-the-scenes look into LBJ trying to get the moves down is the quarantine content we need right now.