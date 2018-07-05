LOOK: Stephen and Ayesha Curry have their first son, Canon, and NBA fans already love him

Stephen Curry drains threes like no other, and now he's got three children to watch him do just that.

Three (!) years after having their second daughter, the three-time NBA champion and his wife, Ayesha, welcomed their first son, Canon W. Jack Curry, to the world this week. She wrote on Instagram:

"My heart is full. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W. Jack Curry ... he joined us earlier than we thought, and we couldn't be more excited and grateful."

A five-time All-Star who led the Golden State Warriors to their third title in four years this summer, Curry's first two children -- daughters Riley and Ryan -- were born in 2012 and 2015, respectively. And they haven't exactly shied away from the spotlight.

Now, with his son Canon part of the family, the newest member of the Curry family is already getting love from NBA Twitter:

Stephen Curry has a son. His name is Canon. Clearly his destiny is to rake down his father as 3-point King — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) July 5, 2018

Congrats to Steph and Ayesha on the birth of their son Canon Curry, who - counting his sisters - has already made one 3.



The first of thousands, I'm sure. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) July 5, 2018

Canon Curry 2038 Rookie of the Year/MVP — 4-0 WARRIORS 2018 CHAMPS #LeSwept (@GoIdenState) July 5, 2018