The Dallas Mavericks are trading for Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. In exchange, they will send the Hornets Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round pick. The Mavericks, currently ranked 22nd in the NBA in defense, have spent the buildup to the deadline period looking to add help to their front court. Now they've done so with Washington, one of the few starting-caliber frontcourt players on the market this season.

Washington was having a down year in Charlotte. The emergence of rookie Brandon Miller coupled with the return of Miles Bridges, who missed last season, has knocked him out of the starting lineup for the most part this year. His 3-point shooting is down to a career-low 32.4%, though he's been an above average shooter for most of his career. The Mavericks are likely hoping that pairing him with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic will generate more open looks than he's ever had on weak Charlotte rosters.

Washington signed a three-year, $48 million deal with the Hornets in the offseason, but with new ownership taking over, the goal at this deadline was to accumulate assets and move off of veterans. Once Bridges made it clear that he would not waive his right to veto any trade, the imperative to trade Washington grew. Now he joins the best roster he's ever been a part of in the NBA.

The Mavericks landed Grant Williams in a sign-and-trade over the summer with the Celtics, but he has largely disappointed in Dallas. After beginning the season as a starter, he's now down to around 23 minutes per game in a smaller role. He's shooting below 40% from the field and only 33.3% from deep since the Mavericks initially benched him, so in Washington, the Mavericks are hoping their second swing on a power forward connects more than their first.

The Hornets have now dealt Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Washington before the deadline. The youth movement is officially on in Charlotte, while the Mavericks have attempted to take another step towards serious contention.