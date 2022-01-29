The Indiana Pacers visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a cross-conference matchup on Saturday. The game marks the return of Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle to Dallas, where he was the head coach of the Mavericks for more than a decade. The Mavs are 28-21 and on regular rest, while the Pacers (18-32) are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Thunder on Friday. Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) and Sterling Brown (foot) are out for Dallas. Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and Myles Turner (foot) are the notable players who will be out for Indiana.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Dallas. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dallas as a 10-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217 in the latest Pacers vs. Mavericks odds.

Mavericks vs. Pacers spread: Mavericks -10

Mavericks vs. Pacers over-under: 217 points

Mavericks vs. Pacers money line: Mavericks -550, Pacers +400

IND: The Pacers are 6-2 against the spread with no rest

DAL: The Mavericks are 11-12-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is above-average on offense, scoring 1.1 points per possession, and the offensive glass is a big part of that success. The Pacers are securing 30 percent of available rebounds, a top-three mark in the NBA, and Indiana ranks in the top five in second-chance points. The Pacers are in the top eight of the NBA in points in the paint and 2-point shooting accuracy, with an above-average mark in assists.

Dallas is No. 24 in the NBA in steals and No. 28 in blocks on defense, allowing the Pacers to be distinctly aggressive. The Pacers also have defensive strengths, including top-five rankings in 3-pointers allowed per game, assists allowed per game and blocked shots per game. Indiana is above-average on the defensive glass, grabbing more than 73 percent of rebounds, and the Mavericks are below-average in 3-point accuracy, free-throw creation and rebounding on the offensive end.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is excelling on the defensive end this season, ranking in the top five of the NBA in overall efficiency. The Mavericks are holding opponents to 106.9 points per 100 possessions, with opponents shooting only 33.8 percent from 3-point range. Dallas is No. 2 in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed (10.9 per game), and the Mavericks are in the top five in defensive rebound rate at 74.4 percent.

The Mavericks give up only 20.0 free-throw attempts per game, a top-eight mark, and opponents average only 23.3 assists per game against Dallas. Indiana is a bottom-tier team in turnover prevention and 3-point shooting on offense, with the Pacers struggling in turnover creation and free-throw prevention on defense. Dallas hasn't been quite as potent on offense this season as in previous years, but the Mavericks are No. 3 in the NBA in turnovers, committing only 12.6 per game. Dallas also ranks in the top 10 in assist rate, assist-to-turnover ratio and 2-point accuracy this season.

