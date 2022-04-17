The NBA's postseason may have begun, but there's still plenty from the regular season that needs to be sorted out. Most importantly, the league has yet to hand out any of its end-of-season awards, and while we don't yet know who the winners will be, the league revealed the three finalists for the six major awards that are determined by media vote. Here are those 2022 awards finalists:

Most Valuable Player

Defensive Player of the Year

Rookie of the Year

Sixth Man of the Year

Coach of the Year

Monty Williams

Erik Spoelstra

Taylor Jenkins

Most Improved Player

The MVP race has been among the closest in recent history this season. Embiid and Jokic fought for pole position all season with Antetokounmpo, a two-time winner, looming in the background. Jokic is expected to repeat as a winner this season, but we won't know for certain until the awards are announced.

Fellow awards favorites with the regular season in the books include Morant for Most Improved Player, Smart for Defensive Player of the Year, Williams for Coach of the Year and Herro for Sixth Man of the Year. Mobley and Barnes have been neck-and-neck in the Rookie of the Year race, and it is too early to even name a favorite.

If you're wondering why finalists haven't been named for Executive of the Year, it's because that award is handled separately from the others. Rather than being voted on by media, it is handled by a vote among league executives. The votes for the other awards have all been collected, and now, we await the reveal of this year's winners.