The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to sign free agent forward Markieff Morris to a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania. Morris spent last season with the Miami Heat, but missed the majority of the campaign after suffering whiplash in an on-court incident with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Morris was fined for the incident, but Jokic was suspended for a game. Morris returned for limited action after a four-month absence in March, but played less than four total playoff minutes.

The Nets have placed an emphasis on adding big-name forwards this offseason. They traded a first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for Royce O'Neale early on and then added former Indiana Pacers wing T.J. Warren on a minimum contract in free agency. With Morris coming in and the combination of Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons still on the roster, the Nets should have plenty of wings to throw at opponents this season.

Yet it's unclear just how significant a role Morris will be able to play for the Nets this season. He turns 33 in September and has not been a full-time starter since 2018.

His inconsistent 3-point shooting also makes him an iffy fit with Simmons, as Morris has made roughly 34 percent of his looks from deep in his career.

Still, as low-cost upside swings go, the Nets could have done worse. If there's any basketball left in Morris, the Nets are betting that they can find it at training camp. If not? They are so deep on the wings that the cost here is still more than low enough to justify the risk.