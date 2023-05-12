NBA Draft Combine Week in Chicago will kick off in earnest on Saturday with the annual G League Elite Camp held May 13 and 14 at Winstrust Arena with 44 prospects expected to be in attendance. G League Elite Camp serves as the prelude to the combine each year, giving them an opportunity to showcase themselves in front of scouts, coaches and NBA decision-makers by playing in five-on-five and running through various drills.

Those who do well and stand out can earn an invitation to stay in Chicago and participate in the NBA Draft Combine that runs Monday through May 21. In recent years the G League Elite Camp has been a springboard for some players to jump on major rises during the pre-draft process.

Among the many to stand out in recent years as participants include Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr., Clippers guard Terance Mann and Heat guard Max Strus.

The talent level in this year's event suggests there could again be major players who have big weeks and parlay their success into a NBA Draft Combine invite and possibly more.

Two HBCU All-Stars – Joe Bryant of Norfolk State and Shaun Doss of Arkansas-Pine Bluff – are among the 44 expected to participate in the annual event. The NCAA's second-leading all-time scorer, Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis, will also participate.

You can find the full list of participants below.

2023 NBA G League Elite Camp

When: Saturday, May 13-Sunday, May 14

Where: WinTrust Arena in Chicago

Streaming: NBA G League YouTube channel

2023 NBA G League Elite Camp attendees