NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Lonzo Ball sets up game-winner vs. 76ers

It's a modest four-game slate on this NBA Thursday, but there are some heavy hitters in action.

NBA scores for Thursday, Dec. 7

All times Eastern

Lonzo hits Ingram for game-winner in Philly

Lonzo Ball had one of the best games of his young career against the Sixers in Philadelphia, putting up 10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocks in the win. No play was bigger than when Ball hit Brandon Ingram for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left.

Sixers having fun in transition

Embiid gets the block. Simmons gets the assist. Richaun Holmes gets the double-pump slam. Yeah, this team is fun.

Process that

Julius Randle faked Joel Embiid out of his shoes, then finished the play with a ferocious dunk.

The rookie's got some hops

Josh Jackson got the start on Thursday, making the most of it with this insane putback.

Ingram with the reverse and-one

Brandon Ingram used his length to go around the defender and then throw down a reverse dunk. Plus, he got fouled.

