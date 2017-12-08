NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Lonzo Ball sets up game-winner vs. 76ers
Keep checking back throughout the night for updates on all of Thursday's NBA action
It's a modest four-game slate on this NBA Thursday, but there are some heavy hitters in action. Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and news.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Thursday, Dec. 7
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Lakers 107, Philadelphia 76ers 104 (box score)
- Washington Wizards 109, Phoenix Suns 99 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets (in Mexico City), 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), TNT
Lonzo hits Ingram for game-winner in Philly
Lonzo Ball had one of the best games of his young career against the Sixers in Philadelphia, putting up 10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocks in the win. No play was bigger than when Ball hit Brandon Ingram for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left.
Sixers having fun in transition
Embiid gets the block. Simmons gets the assist. Richaun Holmes gets the double-pump slam. Yeah, this team is fun.
Process that
Julius Randle faked Joel Embiid out of his shoes, then finished the play with a ferocious dunk.
The rookie's got some hops
Josh Jackson got the start on Thursday, making the most of it with this insane putback.
Ingram with the reverse and-one
Brandon Ingram used his length to go around the defender and then throw down a reverse dunk. Plus, he got fouled.
Quick hits
- The Sixers traded Jahlil Okafor, Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for veteran forward Trevor Booker.
- Derrick Rose returned to the Cavaliers on Wednesday and apologized to his teammates for his extended self-imposed absence.
- The NBA will reportedly establish a G League team in Mexico City that will begin play as soon as next season.
- No. 1 draft pick Markelle Fultz has rejoined the Sixers, but is still listed as "out" after "minimal" basketball activity.
