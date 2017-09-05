NBA MVP odds: Kevin Durant new Vegas favorite, Kyrie Irving's chances surging
Durant is followed closely behind by LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Kawhi Leonard
In just a few weeks, NBA teams will open up training camp, as they officially begin the long journey that will be the 2017-18 season. Ahead of camps opening up, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has released the latest update on their MVP odds.
Coming in as the current favorite at 4/1 odds? Kevin Durant.
The Warriors forward won the NBA Finals MVP award last season, and Vegas expects him to follow up on a brilliant postseason performance with an equally impressive regular season campaign this season.
The favorites, per the Westgate:
|Player
|Opening Odds (Aug. 17)
|Current Odds (Sept. 4)
|Trend
|Kevin Durant
|4/1
|4/1
|--
|LeBron James
|7/1
|9/2
|Kawhi Leonard
|6/1
|5/1
|Russell Westbrook
|7/2
|5/1
|James Harden
|8/1
|8/1
|--
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|8/1
|8/1
|--
|Stephen Curry
|10/1
|10/1
|--
|Kyrie Irving
|50/1
|15/1
|Anthony Davis
|15/1
|15/1
|--
|Chris Paul
|30/1
|30/1
|--
Unsurprisingly, now that he is out from under LeBron James' shadow, Kyrie Irving's MVP odds have surged. Just a month ago, he was a long shot at 50/1, but now, the Celtics' new point guard has the ninth best odds at 15/1.
Irving still has plenty of ultra talented players he'll have to contend with, but if he's able to lead Boston to another No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, he figures to be right up there in the MVP race.
