NBA MVP odds: Kevin Durant new Vegas favorite, Kyrie Irving's chances surging

Durant is followed closely behind by LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Kawhi Leonard

In just a few weeks, NBA teams will open up training camp, as they officially begin the long journey that will be the 2017-18 season. Ahead of camps opening up, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has released the latest update on their MVP odds.

Coming in as the current favorite at 4/1 odds? Kevin Durant.

The Warriors forward won the NBA Finals MVP award last season, and Vegas expects him to follow up on a brilliant postseason performance with an equally impressive regular season campaign this season. 

The favorites, per the Westgate:

Westgate 2017-18 NBA MVP odds
PlayerOpening Odds (Aug. 17)Current Odds (Sept. 4)Trend
Kevin Durant 4/1 4/1 --
LeBron James 7/1 9/2
Kawhi Leonard 6/1 5/1
Russell Westbrook 7/2 5/1
James Harden 8/1 8/1 --
Giannis Antetokounmpo 8/1 8/1 --
Stephen Curry 10/1 10/1 --
Kyrie Irving 50/1 15/1
Anthony Davis 15/1 15/1 --
Chris Paul 30/1 30/1 --

Unsurprisingly, now that he is out from under LeBron James' shadow, Kyrie Irving's MVP odds have surged. Just a month ago, he was a long shot at 50/1, but now, the Celtics' new point guard has the ninth best odds at 15/1. 

Irving still has plenty of ultra talented players he'll have to contend with, but if he's able to lead Boston to another No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, he figures to be right up there in the MVP race. 

