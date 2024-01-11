Thursday's main NBA slate will feature four games, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Luka Doncic's absence is probably the most impactful news from an injury perspective, but several other significant players have also been ruled out ahead of tip-off. We could be in for an interesting night, with big performances from unexpected places.

Are you looking to sort through all the options on DraftKings and FanDuel? We've got you covered. Here's who you should keep an eye on as you look to build optimal lineups on both sites:

Kyrie Irving DAL • PG • #11 PPG 23.9 APG 5 SPG 1.41 3P/G 2.727 View Profile

Irving wasted no time finding his stride after returning from injury. The Dallas Mavericks guard has averaged 27 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last five games. Doncic is a no-go, so Irving will need to be a one-man show if the Mavs intend on beating the red-hot Knicks. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Hardy could get boosts, but Irving will do most of the heavy lifting to combat the scoring pressure that the Knicks' Jalen Brunson will put on the Mavericks' defense.

The frontrunner for the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award has a great fantasy outlook ahead of his first-ever meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers. Deandre Ayton is doubtful with a knee injury, so Holmgren will get a chance to torch Duop Reath. He's averaged 27.0 points on a ridiculous 72.4 percent shooting across his last two contests, and Portland has struggled to defend his position all season. Jalen Williams could be a strong pivot amid his current hot streak, but Holmgren's more consistent offensive role makes him a safer option.

Most fantasy managers will likely look to Mavericks role players for value, but Pritchard could be a diamond in the rough. The point guard should get a boost with Al Horford out, as he and Sam Hauser are usually asked to provide some scoring support off the bench for the Celtics. Pritchard has cracked 20 points in three of the six games he's appeared in without Horford this season. The Oregon product is averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists when the big man isn't available.