Tuesday's five-game NBA slate will begin at 7:30 p.m. While there aren't any eye-catching star plays to look out for in DFS, there's a ton of value in mid-tier and cheap options ahead of the actions thanks to injuries and recent trades. Several players who are often overlooked could be very impactful during Tuesday's contests, and Patrick Beverley leads a trio of standouts.

Are you looking for strong returns? Here's who you should keep an eye on as you look to build optimal lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel:

Patrick Beverley

Pat Bev will get a chance to run the show again. Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out for the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of their matchup with the Golden State Warriors, so Beverley should assume the starting point guard spot. His season averages of 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game as a starter are nothing to scoff at. He'll have his hands full guarding Stephen Curry, but the 76ers don't have other players to hand a floor general role to.

Ayo Dosunmu CHI • PG • #12 PPG 9 APG 2.1 SPG .73 3P/G 1.067 View Profile

The Chicago Bulls appear to be comfortable rolling out a three-guard lineup with Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams out. Dosunmu's been trending up since LaVine went down with an ankle injury. He's averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game over his last four outings. He logged at least 28 minutes and 10 shot attempts in those contests, so his fantasy outlook is strong ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

Brown is fresh off his best-ever performance with Toronto and could build on it against the Bulls on Tuesday. Chicago will be a little small on the wings because of the aforementioned injuries, and Brown is no stranger to attacking the rim aggressively and crashing the boards. He racked up 11 points and nine rebounds for the RJ Barrett-less Raptors his last time out and played 37 minutes. Barrett is set to miss another game, so fantasy managers should expect Brown to carry a heavy workload again.