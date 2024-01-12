Friday's main NBA slate will feature 10 games, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Several significant fantasy names are set to sit out, but it appears like LaMelo Ball's return to the hardwood could spice things up. There's value at every position in a larger slate like this one, and we've broken down three of them ahead of tip-off.

Are you looking to sort through all the options on DraftKings and FanDuel? Here's who you should keep an eye on as you look to build optimal lineups on both sites:

Wemby's minutes limit hasn't stopped him from eclipsing 50 DraftKings fantasy points in three straight games. The San Antonio Spurs rookie is fresh off his first career triple-double and has averaged 22.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.3 blocks per game over his last three outings. The Charlotte Hornets are extremely undersized without Mark Williams or Gordon Hayward. Additionally, PJ Washington is listed as doubtful, so Wembanyama shouldn't have a tough time racking up points in the paint and rebounds in this contest.

Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry are doubtful for the Miami Heat's matchup against the Orlando Magic. Jaquez, who has already played a huge role for his team as a rookie, will surely be asked to play heavy minutes. The UCLA product has logged at least 34 minutes in 10 consecutive games, posting averages of 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He totaled at least 30 DraftKings fantasy points in six of those contests. Herro's absence will surely boost his scoring upside. Few lower mid-tier options will match Jaquez's workload on Friday.

The Houston Rockets appear ready to let Whitmore loose. The 20th pick from last year's draft had the best performance of his NBA career with 16 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist in 33 minutes off the bench his last time out. He made some big plays throughout his team's overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls and could thrive again against the depleted Detroit Pistons. Dillon Brooks' absence has opened up a role for the rookie and a blowout could help him hit his fantasy ceiling on Friday.