To say that Sunday wasn't a particularly good day at the office for the Clippers would be an understatement. Los Angeles headed into Sunday's matchup undefeated (2-0) but shorthanded against a winless Mavericks team (0-2). The Clips were without Kawhi Leonard, who was scratched while he recovers from a mouth laceration suffered on Christmas Day, and Dallas took full advantage with a monster first half.

By the time the opening two quarters were in the books, the Mavs held a 77-27 lead -- the largest halftime lead in NBA history. Dallas shot 50 percent from 3-point range in the first half, while Los Angeles simply couldn't get anything going offensively.

As you might imagine, watching the Clippers -- a presumed Western Conference contender -- fall into a 50-point hole in the first half was quite a stunning spectacle. Several current and former players from around the league had some trouble believing what they were witnessing.

The best reaction may have come from Metta World Peace (the artist formerly known as Ron Artest), who said it was the perfect opportunity for Clippers players to drown their sorrows with some retail therapy.

For what it's worth, Vegas had Los Angeles as a three-point favorite at tip off.