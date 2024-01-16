1 Bucks The Bucks broke out of their funk in a big way this week, starting with a statement win over the Celtics on Thursday and ending with a buzzer-beating deep 3-pointer from Damian Lillard to take down the Kings in overtime on Sunday. The offense went to another level, averaging a ridiculous 132 points per 100 possessions in their 3-0 week with Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis all averaging over 20 points per game. 13 28-12

2 Celtics The Celtics gutted out an overtime win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday, then punted on the second half after an early thrashing at the hands of the Bucks. They got back on track over the weekend with wins over the Rockets and Raptors, though. Jayson Tatum averaged 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the three wins on 46% 3-point shooting. 1 31-9

3 Timberwolves The Wolves had a strong week with wins over the Magic, Blazers and Clippers, with their only loss coming in overtime in Boston. The defense was stout, as usual, with Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way offensively to the tune of 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game. Rudy Gobert was a beast in the middle, averaging 20 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks in the three games he played. 3 28-11

4 Thunder The Thunder had a shot at being No. 1 this week after three wins (including a 62-point win over the Blazers, yeesh), but they were stopped in their tracks by the Lakers on Monday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32 points and six assists on 67% shooting in the wins, but experienced some struggles in the loss. -- 27-12

5 Jazz The Jazz just may never lose again. Wins over the Nuggets, Raptors, Lakers and Pacers this week make it six in a row and 12 out of their last 14 games. The offense put up a robust 129 points per 100 possessions this week and allowed just under 114. Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson combined to average just under 74 points and 13 assists over the four games. 12 22-20

6 Nuggets Denver lost to the red-hot Jazz to start the week, then picked up solid wins over the Pelicans and Pacers. Nikola Jokic continued his recent insane run, averaging 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on 80% (!) shooting for the week. Michael Porter Jr. caught fire from long distance, going 10-for-19 on 3-pointers in the three games. 4 28-13

7 Heat The Heat are throwing it back to the 90s, holding their opponents under 100 points in each of their three wins this week -- one of which went to overtime. Jimmy Butler returned from an 11-game absence on Monday, putting up 31 points on 8-for-12 shooting and hitting 15 of 16 free throws in the win over Brooklyn. But, of course, Miami can't just have a full team, as Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed the game due to a groin injury. Oh well, they just keep winning. 1 24-16

8 Cavaliers The Cavs kept trucking along without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, beating the Nets and Bulls this week to run their winning streak to five games. Donovan Mitchell averaged just under 40 points in the two wins, while the defense allowed just 97 points per 100 possessions. That's the formula for staying afloat with two stars out. 7 23-15

9 Clippers The Clippers pulled out wins over the Raptors and Grizzlies to start the week, then had their comeback fall just short against the Timberwolves on Sunday. The defense slipped a bit, allowing 122 points per 100 possessions in the three games, but the offense was able to make up for it behind 53 combined points per game from Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. 2 25-14

10 76ers The Sixers continued to fight without Joel Embiid for the first two games of the week, losing to the Hawks in overtime before an impressive win over the Kings. The reigning MVP returned for Monday's win over Houston, putting up 41 points and 10 rebounds on 12-for-21 field goals and 16-for-17 free throw shooting. No big deal. 1 25-13

11 Mavericks It was a mixed bag this week for the Mavs, with Luka Doncic missing three of the four games. They suffered a bad loss to the shorthanded Grizzlies with Doncic, then beat the Knicks without him before splitting a two-game set with the Pelicans. Kyrie Irving has been on another planet, averaging 38 points, seven assists and six rebounds this week on 40% 3-point shooting. 6 24-17

12 Pelicans The Pelicans somehow beat the Mavericks without three of their five starters, then lost to the very same Mavericks the next night with everyone available. Go figure. Rookie Jordan Hawkins was brilliant in the shorthanded win, putting up a career-high 34 points on 6-for-12 3-point shooting. Zion Williamson averaged 26 points and five assists on 65% shooting in the three games he played. 2 24-17

13 Knicks The sheen of the OG Anunoby trade wore off a bit this week in losses to the shorthanded Mavericks and Magic -- though the Knicks were without Jalen Brunson for the Orlando game. Julius Randle led the way in a 2-2 week with 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and six assists per game, though he shot just 42% from the field. Anunoby averaged 17 points on 45% 3-point shooting. 10 23-17

14 Pacers The Pacers went 2-2 this week without Tyrese Haliburton, beating the Wizards and Hawks while losing to the Nuggets and Jazz. The scoring has been by committee, with six players averaging double-figures for the week. Bruce Brown had quite the night in his return to Denver, putting up 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals in the loss. 3 23-17

15 Kings After taking care of the Pistons and Hornets to start the week, the Kings suffered a disappointing loss to the 76ers without Joel Embiid before having a valiant comeback effort spoiled on Sunday by Damian Lillard's overtime game-winner. Head coach Mike Brown lost his mind in Milwaukee and busted out a laptop to provide evidence during his postgame press conference. Classic stuff. Domantas Sabonis averaged a 24-point triple-double for the week, while De'Aaron Fox put up 24.5 points per game on 41% 3-point shooting. 2 23-16

16 Suns There were only two games for the Suns this week and they won both handily against the Lakers and Blazers. The offense put up 130 points per 100 possessions, as Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant combined to average 82 points per game. 4 21-18

17 Lakers The Lakers picked up an important win over the Thunder on Monday to cap off a 2-2 week. They also beat the Raptors by a single point while losing to the Suns and the red-hot Jazz. Darvin Ham changed up the starting lineup for the MLK Day win over OKC due to Cam Reddish's injury, going to D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Taurean Prince and Anthony Davis. With the win, you'd imagine he'll go back to it in the near future. Only time will tell. 2 20-21

18 Magic Orlando's offense has been STRUGGLING without Franz Wagner, scoring 100 points or fewer in each game this week -- unheard of in the 2024 NBA. Luckily, its defense was good enough to pick up a win over the Knicks on Monday to salvage what would have been a winless week. Paolo Banchero is doing some heavy lifting, averaging 21 points, six rebounds and five assists for the week, while going ice cold from 3-point range. 6 22-18

19 Grizzlies More devastating injury news didn't stop the Grizzlies' effort, as the skeleton crew pulled out an impressive win over the Warriors on Monday just hours after hearing that Desmond Bane will miss at least six weeks with an ankle sprain, joining Marcus Smart on the shelf after Ja Morant was already ruled out for the rest of the season. Credit to players like David Roddy, Vince Williams Jr., Luke Kennard, Xavier Tillman and rookie GG Jackson for stepping up in the most dire of needs. 1 15-25

20 Bulls The Bulls won close games against the Rockets and Spurs this week, while losing to the Cavs and the struggling Warriors. The "big four" of Coby White, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic led the way offensively, each averaging over 18 points per game. 3 19-23

21 Hawks We're done trying to figure this team out. Big win over the 76ers in OT, blowout losses to the Pacers and Wizards, then up by as many as 35 points in Monday's win over the Spurs. Who knows what to make of them? Trae Young averaged 24.5 points and 10 assists for the week, while Jalen Johnson added 15.5 points and nine rebounds per game on 55% 3-point shooting. 3 16-23

22 Rockets The Rockets went 1-3 this week, but does a two-point win over the Pistons really count as a victory? The normally solid defense was lacking, giving up 122 points per 100 possessions in the four games. Six Rockets averaged double figures for the week, led by 23 points per game from Alperen Sengun. 6 19-20

23 Warriors How many times can this team hit rock bottom? A 1-3 week was capped off with a horrendous loss to the depleted Grizzlies in Draymond Green's return from suspension on Monday. Green called out the team's defensive pride afterward, as Golden State allowed 131 points per 100 possessions for the week. That's ... not good. But then again, nothing is good with the Warriors these days. 1 18-22

24 Nets The Nets lost both their games this week, to the Cavs and Heat, as the offense slogged to fewer than 98 points per 100 possessions. Mikal Bridges averaged 26 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the two games, but shot just 39% from the field. Cam Thomas was equally inefficient on his way to 24.5 points per game. 2 16-23

25 Raptors Rough sledding for the Raptors, who lost all four games this week, while allowing nearly 126 points per 100 possessions. Newcomers Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett each averaged over 18 points per game, while Pascal Siakam -- he of unending trade rumors -- averaged 23 points in the three games he played. 4 15-25

26 Spurs The Spurs established themselves as anything but the worst team in the league with wins over the Pistons and Hornets to start the week. They followed that up with losses to the Bulls and Hawks, but, hey, a .500 week is more than welcome in San Antonio these days. Victor Wembanyama averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks on 56% shooting in the three games he played. 3 7-32

27 Pistons Raise the flag ... light the beam ... start the motor? Whatever you do in Detroit to celebrate a victory, fire it up! After losing to the Kings, Spurs and Rockets to start the week, the Pistons pulled out a convincing win over the Wizards on Monday, their fourth of the season. Veteran Alec Burks tied a career high with 34 points in the win, while Jaden Ivey added 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists. 3 4-36

28 Wizards After a loss to the Pacers to start the week, the Wizards put a hurting on the Hawks for a 28-point win. And how did they follow it up? By losing to the Pistons by 12 at home. Ugh. Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma each averaged over 20 points per game for the week, while Deni Avdija added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 43% 3-point shooting. -- 7-32

29 Trail Blazers Things are getting ugly for the Blazers, who lost all four games this week by an average margin of 31 points -- of course the 62-point loss to the Thunder skewed that number a bit. Some good news? Rookie Scoot Henderson put up a career-high 33 points to go with nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals in Sunday's loss to Phoenix. 4 10-29