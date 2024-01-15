MILWAUKEE -- Dame Time officially arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday evening. With time winding down in overtime, Damian Lillard pulled up from 30 feet and drained a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Bucks to a thrilling 143-142 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Lillard has had plenty of clutch moments in his first season with the Bucks, but this was his first game winner. As the Fiserv Forum crowd erupted around him, he pointed to his wrist for his signature celebration.

Lillard couldn't buy a bucket for most of the night. He was 9-of-23 from the field overall and 5-of-13 from downtown, and, less than 30 seconds before his buzzer beater, missed a 3 that could have cut the deficit to one. He is one of the most clutch players in the league for a reason, though, and never short on confidence.

The win was the Bucks' third in a row, and they improved to 28-12 on the season.