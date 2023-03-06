1 Knicks Bing bong! The Knicks are officially the hottest team in the NBA, beating the Nets, Heat and the Celtics twice this week to run their win streak to nine games. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson each averaged more than 27 points for the week, but the spotlight has momentarily shifted toward Immanuel Quickley, who carried the Knicks to a double-overtime win over Boston on Sunday with a career-high 38 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. 5 39-27

2 Nuggets The Nuggets took care of the Rockets before exacting revenge on the Grizzlies for last week's blowout loss. Jamal Murray averaged 27 points in the two games, knocking down nine of his 18 3-point attempts, while Denver's defense allowed just 107 points per 100 possessions. 1 45-19

3 Bucks Well, they have that saying "you can't win 'em all" for a reason, and the Bucks found out why in an entertaining loss to the 76ers on Saturday. They followed that up by starting a new winning streak against the Wizards on Sunday, so it doesn't look like there's much to worry about. The MVP buzz is swelling for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who put up his usual numbers of 30.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game this week. 2 46-18

4 76ers In a week of marquee matchups, the 76ers split with the Heat before losing to the Mavericks and then ending the Bucks' 16-game winning streak in Milwaukee. The latter was a statement win, with James Harden going for 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter. -- 41-22

5 Suns So far, so good in the K.D. era, with the Suns beating the Hornets, Bulls and Mavs this week with their new superstar on the floor. Durant averaged 26.7 points in the three games, including 37 and the late go-ahead jump shot in Sunday's thrilling win over his former teammate Kyrie Irving and the Mavs. Devin Booker required no adjustment time, averaging 36 points, 7.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds on 56/50/78 shooting splits so far with Durant at his side. 5 36-29

6 Celtics The Celtics lost twice this week to the suddenly unbeatable Knicks (once without Jalen Brunson), and also blew a 28-point lead in an ugly loss to the Nets. Their only win came against the Cavs, when things got a little too interesting in the final minute. It's not exactly smooth sailing in Boston right now. 4 45-20

7 Cavaliers A valiant late comeback effort fell short in a loss to the Celtics, and the Cavs took out their frustrations on the Pistons on Saturday with a 24-point win. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combined for 73 points against Boston, but just two other Cavs scored in double-figures. 1 40-26

8 Kings The Kings started off the week with wins over the Thunder and Clippers, before running out of gas in a barnburner with the Wolves on Saturday. Domantas Sabonis hit the game-winning free throws with seven seconds left against the Clippers, and averaged 23 points, 12.3 rebounds and seven assists per game for the week. 1 37-26

9 Grizzlies The Grizzlies beat the Lakers and Rockets to start the week before losing to the Nuggets, and then things got much worse. Ja Morant is away from the team indefinitely after some concerning behavior, and Brandon Clarke is lost for the year with a torn Achilles. They didn't have either of them or Dillon Brooks (suspended for too many technical fouls) in their loss to the Clippers on Sunday. The next few weeks will certainly require resolve from the Memphis Grizzlies franchise, from top to bottom. 4 38-25

10 Nets It looked like the Nets were headed for a third straight blowout loss -- instead they came back from 28 points down to stun the Celtics on Friday night. They carried that momentum into Sunday's win over the Hornets, logging consecutive victories for the first time since the end of January. Mikal Bridges has been flourishing as the No. 1 option, averaging over 30 points per game this week on 56/53/91 splits. Whew. 1 36-28

11 Timberwolves Impressive week for the Wolves, who took down three quality opponents in the Clippers, Lakers and Kings to finish up their West Coast swing. The defense led the way in the first two games before a 138-point explosion in Sacramento, with seven Wolves scoring in double-figures. 11 34-32

12 Warriors The Warriors ran their winning streak to five games without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, then lost to the Lakers in Curry's first game back -- go figure. Curry slowly worked his way into his old form in his return, scoring 19 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter. 1 34-31

13 Heat The Heat pulled out a victory in the final seconds against the 76ers to start the week, and later lost to the Knicks on Julius Randle's improbable game-winning 3-pointer. They were also blown out in the rematch with the Sixers and finished the week with a big win over the Hawks. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo led the way, with each averaging over 20 points per game. 6 34-31

14 Lakers The Lakers continue trudging along without LeBron James, going 2-2 this week with big wins over the Thunder (without Anthony Davis) and the Warriors, and losses to the Grizzlies and Wolves. Davis was a monster, averaging 35 points and 11 rebounds on 53 percent shooting in three games this week. 2 31-34

15 Mavericks After a disappointing loss to the Pacers to start the week, the Mavericks showed their offensive firepower in both a win over the 76ers and a close loss to the Suns in what could be a playoff preview. Defense continues to be an issue since the Kyrie Irving trade, as Dallas gave up nearly 130 points per 100 possessions in the three games. 1 33-32

16 Clippers After losses to the Wolves, Warriors and Kings which prompted Ty Lue and the players to bring up a lack of effort, the Clippers finally got a win with Russell Westbrook against the extremely short-handed Grizzlies on Sunday. Something just doesn't seem right in L.A., and they're running out of time to fix it. 7 34-33

17 Raptors Toronto beat the Bulls to start the week before splitting two road games against the Wizards. Seven Raptors averaged double-figures for the week, led by Jakob Poeltl's 17 points per game to go along with seven rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks. He's been an excellent addition, with Toronto's defensive rating improving by a massive 17 points with Poeltl on the floor. 1 32-33

18 Wizards The Wizards split with the Raptors this week, also beating the Hawks and losing to the Bucks. The trio of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis all averaged 24 points or more this week, while Delon Wright put up 11 points, 6.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game filling in for injured starting point guard Monte Morris. 3 30-34

19 Hawks The Hawks lost to the Wizards and Heat this week, with a comfy win over the Blazers in between. Trae Young shot just 36 percent from the field, while deadline acquisition Saddiq Bey averaged 13.7 points on 42 percent 3-point shooting. 2 32-32

20 Pelicans The Pelicans offense struggled mightily, failing to reach 100 points in losses to the Magic and Warriors. In between, however, they put up 121 in Portland for their only win of the week, as Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 40 points. -- 31-33

21 Pacers This just in: The Pacers are better when Tyrese Haliburton plays. They beat the Mavs and the Bulls in close games with him, and lost by double-digits to the Spurs without him. The All-Star point guard averaged 30.5 points, 8.5 assists and five rebounds on 57/53/81 splits in the two wins. 3 29-36

22 Thunder OKC lost to the Kings and Lakers to start the week, then put on an offensive clinic in consecutive home wins over the Jazz. The good news is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned to the lineup on Sunday, and his absence gave extra opportunity to rookie Jalen Williams, who put up 25.8 points, six assists and five rebounds per game on 62/60/78 shooting splits this week. 5 30-34

23 Trail Blazers Portland lost three straight games by double-figures to start the week, but righted the ship with a solid road victory over the Magic on Sunday. Damian Lillard didn't have any more 70-point games, but he did average a humble 35 for the week. -- 30-34

24 Magic The Magic beat the Pelicans and Hornets this week, losing to the Bucks and Blazers. Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero put up nearly 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and four assists per game on 48 percent shooting in the four games. 1 27-38

25 Jazz Rough week for the Jazz, who lost to the bottom-dwelling Spurs before allowing 259 total points in consecutive losses to the Thunder. Kris Dunn has been a solid pickup for Utah, averaging 13 points, four assists and two steals per game this week on 57 percent shooting. 10 31-34

26 Bulls Tough times continue for the Bulls, who beat the Pistons this week but lost to the Raptors, Suns and Pacers as they fell to the No. 12 spot in the East. Zach LaVine averaged 31.8 points in the four games, but the Bulls defense simply couldn't get necessary stops. -- 29-36

27 Hornets Just when it looked like the Hornets were turning a corner, LaMelo Ball suffered a season-ending ankle injury. They've lost three games by double-digits since he went down, with Kelly Oubre picking up the offensive slack by averaging 24 points. 11 20-46

28 Rockets The Rockets got spanked by the Nuggets and Grizzlies to extend their losing streak to 11 games, but then they finally found a team they can beat! They swept a back-to-back, home-and-home set with the Spurs, with eight players averaging double-figures in the two wins. 2 15-49

29 Spurs They did it! The Spurs snapped their 16-game losing streak with not one, but two wins over quality teams in the Jazz and Pacers ... then they dropped two straight to the Rockets. Oh well. Devonte' Graham is looking like a solid pickup, as he put up 18 points per game on 46 percent 3-point shooting for the week. -- 16-49