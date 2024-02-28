There's just a six-game slate for Wednesday's NBA schedule, but it's loaded with stars which gives bettors lots of compelling options for NBA prop picks. Zion Williamson, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard will all take the floor, with the last two facing off in Lakers vs. Clippers at 10 p.m. ET. Leonard logged just the second triple-double of his career the last time he faced the Lakers with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The 10 dimes tied a career-high, but Leonard has a player prop total of just 3.5 assists for Wednesday's game.

The two-time Finals MVP had averaged just 3.2 assists in his previous five games versus the Lakers before that triple-double in his last outing. If you're making NBA prop bets for Leonard's assists total, should you lean more towards what he did in the last matchup, or take into account his overall body of work against L.A.? Before making any NBA prop picks on sites like PrizePicks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Top NBA prop bet for Wednesday

After simulating every game on Wednesday's NBA schedule 10,000 times, the model is picking Under 12.5 rebounds for Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at -111 odds. The two-time MVP has been on a roll, logging three straight triple-doubles, but he hasn't had the best success on the boards versus Sacramento. Just two weeks ago, Jokic only secured five rebounds against the Kings, which is his second-fewest all season. He's been held to single-digit rebounds in four of his last five games against Sacramento, averaging just 8.4 rebounds over that stretch.

While Jokic ranks third in the NBA with 12.3 rebounds this season, he'll have his hands full in keeping the league's leading rebounder in Domantas Sabonis off the glass. The two have matched up six times since Sabonis was traded to the Kings, and Sabonis has outrebounded Jokic in each of those six games. As a team, Sacramento allows the fewest offensive rebounds per game, which is a big reason why Jokic has struggled to post huge boards numbers versus the Kings. With these factors, the model is backing Under 12.5 rebounds (-111) for Jokic. You can see which other NBA picks to back here.

7:30 p.m. ET: Pelicans vs. Pacers

7:30 p.m. ET: Mavericks vs. Raptors

8 p.m. ET: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET: Cavaliers vs. Bulls

9 p.m. ET: Kings vs. Nuggets

10 p.m. ET Lakers vs. Clippers

