NBA protest, live updates: Schedule announced for resumption of playoffs on Saturday, Sunday

After the postponement of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday's NBA playoff games in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the league plans to resume games on Saturday, according to a joint statement issued by the league and the NBPA. Three games will be played on Saturday, followed by three more on Sunday.

NBA Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 29

Game 5 -- Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5 -- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5 -- Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, Aug. 30

Game 1 -- Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6 -- Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6 -- Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

A player's meeting Thursday morning came after the postponement of three playoff games on Wednesday, including the Bucks-Magic game in which Milwaukee players staged a walk-out before the start of Game 5. The league's Board of Governors also had a call on Thursday morning to address Wednesday night's walkouts in addition to what needs to happen next.

Several leaders on the Lakers roster, along with some players from other teams, reportedly stayed up into the early morning hours to hash out their issues inside the bubble. As a result of those talks, all players were able to agree to resume the season, per Wojnarowski.

During a meeting Wednesday evening that consisted of players and coaches, the Lakers and Clippers were among the minority of teams that pushed to end the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. LeBron James said in the meeting he wants the team owners to be more involved and take action.

Milwaukee's walk-out ahead of Game 5 against the Magic came in response to the shooting of Blake, an unarmed Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Shortly after the Bucks made a statement by not playing, the Rockets and Thunder decided to also not play Wednesday, as well as the Lakers and Trail Blazers.

Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan released the following joint statement:

"We fully support our players and the decision they made. Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them. The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us. Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change."

Many NBA players and coaches have spoken with heavy hearts since the shooting of Blake, and earlier Wednesday the Toronto Raptors discussed the possibility of sitting out Game 1 of their second-round matchup against the Boston Celtics Thursday.

Coaches like Doc Rivers have given emotional statements in response to the shooting of Blake, stating poignantly, "we keep loving this country and this country doesn't love us back." Raptors guard Fred VanVleet told media on Tuesday that in order to bring change, players would have to "put something up to lose, rather than just money or visibility." By sitting out games, that certainly makes a statement that the players are sick and tired of nothing changing in regard to police brutality against Black people in this country.

Follow along below as we keep you updated with what is going on with the current situation.