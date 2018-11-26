NBA scores, highlights: Jimmy Butler lifts 76ers with latest game-winning shot; Magic cool off LeBron's Lakers

Sure, Sunday is usually associated with football, but there was no shortage of solid NBA action on this Sunday.

The Magic started the day by beating the Lakers to sweep their season series, and the Pistons followed that up by taking care of the Suns. And that was just the beginning of the action.

Later on, Jimmy Butler hit his second game-winner in seven games with the Sixers to lift them over the Nets, while Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors spoiled Dwyane Wade's throwback performance. Meanwhile, the Hawks held on for a late win over the Hornets, while the Knicks did the same against the Grizzlies.

The Los Angeles Clippers capped off the night with another narrow victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Tobias Harris led the way with 34 points and the Clippers registered one in the win column for the seventh time in eight games.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Nov. 25

*All times Eastern

Cauley-Stein throws one down with authority

The Kings have been one of the more impressive young teams around the NBA early on this season. Center Willie Cauley-Stein continued his fantastic play when he exploded in the lane and threw down a massive one-handed slam dunk against the Jazz.

Butler hits another game-winner for the Sixers

Jimmy Butler has been with the Sixers for only seven games, but he already has two game-winning shots. He hit the dagger to lift the Sixers over the Hornets last week, and on Sunday against the Nets, he drained a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining to break the Nets' hearts. Butler finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds.

Wade turns back the clock, but Raptors cool down Heat

Dwyane Wade is back from paternity leave, and it seems as though the break did him well, as he poured in a season-high 35 points off the bench. It wasn't enough though, as Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry helped the Raptors cool off the Heat. Lowry hit a deep 3-pointer to seal the win, while Leonard finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Mudiay, Kanter combine to lift Knicks over Grizzlies

Emmanuel Mudiay is a bit of a forgotten name nowadays, but he made sure people will be talking about him on Sunday night. Late in the Knicks' contest with the Grizzlies, he threw down a crazy and-one dunk on the fastbreak to help the Knicks get the win. That Knicks were in that position though was largely thanks to the work of Enes Kanter, who put up 21 points and 26 rebounds.

Embiid passes to himself off the backboard

Usually alley-oops take two players to complete, but Joel Embiid took care of both the pass and the finish against the Nets. Alone in the lane, but too far from the basket to lay it in, Embiid simply tossed the ball off the backboard to himself for the finish.

Dinwiddie finishes strong against 76ers

Spencer Dinwiddie has been a huge piece of the Nets backcourt over the past couple of seasons. Dinwiddie finished a strong slam dunk and also converted a layup in the first half against the 76ers.

Vucevic dominates as Magic sweep season series with Lakers

Nikola Vucevic continued his fantastic season on Sunday. Finishing with 31 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, he led the Magic past the Lakers for the second time in a few weeks. Orlando has now swept the season series with Los Angeles.

Young shows off his range, finds Collins for big oop

Trae Young has more range than just about anybody in the league besides Stephen Curry, and he proved it again against the Hornets. A few minutes into the first quarter, Young came down and pulled up from the logo. Nothing but net. Later in the game, he showed off his passing skills by hitting John Collins on the roll for a huge alley-oop.





Siakam rocks the rim with a lefty slam



Pascal Siakam got the Raptors-Heat matchup off to an exciting start. Just a few minutes into the game, Siakam drove inside and rocked the rim with an impressive lefty slam.

Gordon throws down reverse slam as Magic dominate third quarter

The Magic completely took control against the Lakers in the third quarter. The frontcourt combination of Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon have led the way with Gordon throwing down this reverse slam dunk on a backdoor cut.

LeBron spins and slams, later hits first-half buzzer beater

The Lakers tried (but failed) to avenge their blowout loss to the Magic the other week with plays like this from LeBron James. Sizing up Jonathan Isaac, LeBron broke out the nifty spin move, then slammed it home. Later on, he ended the first half in style with a step-back 3 at the buzzer.

Ibaka protects the rim



Serge Ibaka wasn't interested in letting the Heat get any easy buckets on Sunday. As Justise Winslow went up in the lane, Ibaka rose to meet him, swatting the ball all the way out to the 3-point arc.

Crawford surpasses 19,000 career points

Jamal Crawford just hit a game-winner to beat the Bucks a few days ago, and now he's reached an impressive milestone. With a pull-up triple in the second quarter against the Pistons, Crawford now has surpassed 19,000 career points.



