NBA trade deadline: Raptors agree to acquire Marc Gasol from Grizzlies for package involving Jonas Valanciunas, per report

The Raptors will send back Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round pick

The 2019 NBA trade deadline is really kicking into gear. After a bit of a slow start to the day, we've got our first really big trade of the day. 

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a deal to send Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round pick. 

After the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers made big moves to try and bolster their status at the top of the Eastern Conference, it appears the Raptors felt the pressure to jump into the arms race. They did so in a big way, acquiring Gasol for a pretty low price. 

As for the Grizzlies, this deal officially brings the Grit 'N' Grind era to a close. They had resisted the idea of trading Gasol or Mike Conley for a few years, but their big swoon this season made them finally face reality. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories